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10:05 AM / Monday November 16, 2026

16 Nov 2026

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to release book ‘Repair’ on healing a divided nation

November 16, 2026 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

This cover image released by Henry Holt & Co. shows “Repair: Healing a Divided Nation” by Wes Moore. (Henry Holt & Co. via AP)

By Hillel Italie

associated press

NEW YORK — One of many potential Democratic candidates for the 2028 presidential election, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, is releasing a book next year.

Henry Holt & Company told The Associated Press that Moore’s “Repair: Healing a Divided Nation” will be published March 9. The publisher is calling his book an “honest assessment” of the country that offers a “path forward that leaves no one behind.”

The 48-year-old Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, was reelected in a landslide last week. In a statement released Wednesday through Holt, Moore said he hoped his experiences in his home state would lead to a larger conversation.

“In Maryland, I’ve seen what happens when good people do hard things, even in the face of unimaginable odds. This book documents those stories, as well as other memories of service from my life inside and outside of politics,” his statement reads in part.

“My goal was never to produce a personal political memoir. It was to pose hard questions and spark honest dialogue. This book is about how we can rediscover our common humanity and relearn our common purpose. I offer my thoughts, with an invitation for readers to lend theirs. In the work of repair, every fingerprint matters,” he wrote.

Moore has said he won’t be running in 2028, but book releases are standard for White House candidates. Other possible contenders such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have already released books or have them in the works.

Moore was an established author before he ran for public office; his books include the memoirs “The Work” and “The Other Wes Moore,” in which he reflected on his unexpected bond with a convicted murderer also named Wes Moore.

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