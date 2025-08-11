NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO’s Charlotte, North Carolina journey

By Veronica Norris (Ms. V)

The NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO participants gathered at William Gray III 30th Street Station last month to board the train for Charlotte, North Carolina, where the 48th National ACT-SO competition was held – a much-anticipated event that they had eagerly looked forward to.

During the over 13-hour ride as chairperson, I wondered what our Olympians were thinking; was it the categories they would be competing in, or the competition they were about to face? How would they do once they were called upon? And would the nerves take over once called upon? Or were they simply pleased to have the opportunity to be among others who were also striving for excellence?

The long-distance train ride was a great experience, especially for those riding for the first time, including myself. Enjoying the scenery and the speed at which we traveled before finally pulling into Charlotte from the window was amazing.

Day 1

Now settled into Charlotte, the NAACP National ACT-SO Kick-Off held that evening of day 1 at the Convention Center was different. We always have a slammin’ DJ, but we had two awesome HUB/KICK-OFF co-hosts who kept us all uplifted and empowered — actors Leah Jeffries and Thaddeous Mixson.

Thaddeous Mixson

Jeffries made her acting debut on the TV musical drama, “Empire” (2015) then made her feature film debut in the action-thriller “Beast” (2022). She was also cast as Annabeth Chase in the television adaptation of Rick Riordan’s fantasy novel series, “Percy Jackson & the Olympians.”

Leah Jeffries

Co-host Mixson appeared in the Christmas comedy movie “Candy Cane Lane” (2023), “South of Heaven” (2021) and “Creed III” (2023). Both were excellent co-hosts, who added to the happiness of the evening, and put everyone at ease.

Earlier at the Sheraton, accompanists were practicing with those contestants who requested them. The STEM boards, photography and painting frames were set up at the Convention Center for all to see after the competitions. It was an early turn in as Olympians prepared for Day 1 of competition the very next day.

Day 2

Nicco Annan

It has been a while since we had a five-day ACT-SO event. Day 2 of the competition was busier than ever. The Philadelphia ACT-SO Branch had Olympians competing on both days in an array of categories. It was very different this year, but we loved it. For example, categories that were closed off to the public were opened so you could hear the answers from the Olympians in real-time on their submitted pieces in the humanities categories such as, poetry-written, short story, original essay, playwriting, music composition. The same opportunity was extended in the visual arts – filmmaking category. I was elated to experience the fantastic public speaking skills the participants demonstrated as they answered a number of questions the judges asked. Their prompt and emotional responses were awesome.

It was fascinating and rewarding for me to see new Olympians, parents, and chairs experience what ACT-SO has to offer at the NAACP National level after being involved with the program for over 25 years. My first time, I was simply amazed but not surprised, just proud.

The awards ceremony grand opening began with “Lift Every Voice,” sung by the NAACP National ACT-SO choir made up of participants from all over the United States including our own Olympians, Samirah Mungin and Janeen Hill’s outstanding voices, as well as a superb band of ACT-SO students. Throughout the awards ceremony, ACT-SO participants were everywhere speaking, singing, and of course, dancing to wonderful music by the late Roberta Flack and honoring the late Sylvester Stewart, better known as Sly Stone, and choreographed by the world-renowned Anthony Burrell.

This year’s host of the awards ceremony was Nicco Annan, an actor, dancer and choreographer. He is best known for his portrayal of Uncle Clifford on the Starz drama series “P-Valley.” Annan put the theme — which was “Fierce Urgency is NOW!” — into perspective and broke it down for the audience, but especially for the ACT-SO Olympians and participants. Through his motivational style, it was clear that it was not just Annan’s job to host the ceremony, but also to make an impact. He danced onto the stage showcasing all of his charisma and energy, and captured the attention and hearts of the audience.

This year’s presenters and speakers included Chairman Leon Russell and NAACP President Derrick Johnson. Larry Brown, Jr. —vice president, ACT-SO and creative services — gave special thanks to his staff, Brent Gossett, ACT-SO director, competitions and practices; Ja’Nelle Briley, ACT-SO, program specialist and all of the ACT-SO volunteers and production team.

The Olympian winners were flowing and hitting the stage one by one. The presenter on stage then announced the bronze medalist and silver medalist from the City of Philadelphia in STEM:

In the Biology/microbiology category, silver medalist Abdullah Mahmoud received a state-of-the-art iPad and a letter to receive $1,500. He will be attending Drexel University this fall.

In the Performing Arts/Music/ Vocal Classical category, bronze medalist Samirah Mungin received a state-of-the-art iPad and letter to receive $1,000. She will be attending Spelman College this fall. We were proud to head back home with two NAACP National medals.

The beauty of ACT-SO is that everyone is a winner. Several of our local gold medalists — who attended the NAACP National ACT-SO competition, and who are pursuing higher education this fall — are: Janeen Hill, who will be attending Mansfield University ; Nadhir Mapp, who will be attending Penn State University, and Jordan Heath, who will be attending Neumann University. Bruk Kebede will be entering 11th grade and will compete again ACT-SO season 2025 – 2026.

Honorable mention of Olympians who did not journey with the other NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO local gold medalists were: Brandon McDonald, (local gold) Performing Arts: Oratory & Poetry Performance, who will be attending Community College this fall; Gemma Richardson, (local gold) Performing Arts: Dance – Contemporary (Tap); and Morgan Robertson, (local gold) in the category of Humanities; Short Story.

Congrats to the NAACP National ACT-SO Unified & Unlimited Team for an extraordinary 5-day extravaganza filled with activities from the motivational kick-off, the HUB of games, activities, music, the HUB Gallery of STEM, Visual Arts, Culinary Arts, and absolutely no time for boredom. This year special attractions were a free trip to the Discovery Science Museum, the Creator’s Social — where the participants had an opportunity to get their dance moves on — and numerous networking opportunities. And as always, the Master Classes allowed participants to enhance their knowledge.

I say to all of our readers: The Fierce Urgency of Now is still NOW!

So, SAVE THE DATE as we prepare our journey for the NAACP National 49th ACT-SO Awards and Ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois from July 15, 2026 – July 19, 2026.