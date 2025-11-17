Netflix House opens in King of Prussia



The “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” exhibit

Photo by Kat Kendon. ©2025 Netflix Attractions, LLC

By Kharisma McIlwaine

As you enter, the scale of it hits you first. It’s a massive, 100,000-square-foot space that feels less like a venue and more like a living, breathing extension of Netflix itself. The best part? It’s free to just walk in and explore. Just like the streaming service, the experiences will constantly change as new shows become hits. But the connection goes deeper than the shows themselves.

Located in King of Prussia, the first-ever Netflix House pays homage to the Philadelphia community — especially through the massive mural by local artist Emily on the building’s exterior. Built with and for this community, Netflix House employed hundreds of local tradespeople and created nearly 300 permanent jobs. Greg Lombardo, VP of live experiences at Netflix, spoke with the SUN about all the things Netflix House has to offer.

At its heart, the vision for Netflix House is fundamentally one of reciprocity.

“Well, you know, for over two decades, fans of entertainment have been welcoming us into their home,” Lombardo said. “So, we thought it was about time we welcome them into ours. That’s Netflix House. It’s a permanent but ever-changing entertainment venue. You’re going to find a variety of really great experiences to discover and explore on any given visit, but it’s also free to enter.”

“So, you can come in, enjoy photo ops, you can have a seat in Netflix Bites, maybe enjoy a dish inspired by “Bridgerton” or one of your other favorite shows— and of course, you can shop with some really great exclusive merchandise that’s only available on Netflix now,” he said.

The variety Netflix provides through its streaming platform is directly mirrored in the physical activations at Netflix House. Lombardo detailed the range from large-scale, immersive experiences to more casual attractions.

“We have a variety of entertainment options within Netflix House, and I think one of the things that was really important for us is to bring the same level of variety that you see at home,” Lombardo said. “You know when you tune into Netflix, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find something,” he said. “I think that choice is really at the heart of it. So, we want to bring that same choice and variety into Netflix House. For our featured experiences, which are about an hour in duration, those are ticketed. The ticket starts at $39. That’s going to let you really walk inside the world of that story you love. Whether it’s “Wednesday’s Eve of the Outcasts,” where you’re invited by Wednesday to attend a Nevermoor tradition, the Eve of the Outcast Carnival, which is done in a uniquely Wednesday way, a misery go round— you know, get to ride on all the famous torture devices throughout history— that’s very Wednesday.”

Netflix House Philadelphia – Photo by Kat Kendon. ©2025 Netflix Attractions, LLC

“There’s also “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit,” where you get to form your own pirate crew, really take on villains and see iconic moments from season one in the quest for this elusive treasure,” Lombardo said. “Believe me, the fun thing about that, is even terrible pirates find a way to succeed at the end. Then I think as you look at some of the other offerings, Top Nine — that’s a really unique mini golf course where every hole tells a story, and you can do that in 30 minutes. The price for mini golf starts at $15.Then we have Virtuals, which is our VR studio, where for $25 (the starting price), you can do any number of very immersive group VR experiences based on titles like “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game,” and those are the ticketed types of experiences that will continue to change over time, ensuring that a visit to Netflix House should be different and provide a new thing to love and discover every time.”

Lombardo explained that the biggest challenge was also the most exciting: creating a first-of-its-kind, permanent venue that still feels fresh and evolving.

“It’s always a fun challenge to figure out something that’s a first,” he said. “This is certainly a first of its kind entertainment venue given the changing nature of it, the evolving nature of it over time. So certainly, top of everyone’s mind was how do we make sure that we’re going to be close to where our members are. We want to be close to fans. We have this great location. How do we also deliver a really programmable space that can change over time but doesn’t feel like a pop up. I think that was something that I’m really proud of the team for figuring out and really getting after.”

The immersive experiences at Netflix house extend to every part of the facility including dining and shopping. The restaurant, Netflix BITES, is an experience in itself. The menu is a playful smorgasbord, directly lifted from the screen, with clever dishes and drinks inspired by shows like “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “Is It Cake?”. Visitors can finish their experience by heading to The Netflix Shop, where they can score exclusive Philly-specific “NetPHLix” gear among many other options that pay homage to fan favorites. With so much to see, the only thing left to do is experience the spectacle for yourselves.

Netflix House officially opened to the public on November 12. For more information, visit: www.netflix.com.