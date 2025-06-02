Philadanco alum Kameren Whigham stars in ‘The Wiz’ national tour

The ensemble of “The Wiz” in Emerald City in “The Wiz” first national tour 2025.

By Kharisma McIlwaine

“The Wiz,” starring Stephanie Mills (as Dorothy), premiered in 1975 at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. The vibrant, soulful reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” became an instant classic in Black theater. With music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls and a book by William F. Brown, the show blended R&B, gospel and funk into a dazzling retelling of Dorothy’s journey through the magical land of Oz while celebrating African American culture and resilience. A blend of Black artistry and fantasy, “The Wiz” has dazzled audiences for nearly 50 years — first as a seven-time Tony-winning Broadway sensation, then as the cult-classic 1978 film starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, with the score by music legend Quincy Jones.

Following its 2024 Broadway revival, “The Wiz,” directed by Schele Williams and featuring choreography by JaQuel Knight, launched a U.S. national tour. UArts and Philadanco alum Kameren Whigham stars in the show’s national tour as a member of the ensemble cast.

Whigham spoke with the Sun about his first national tour and what it means to be part of the legacy of “The Wiz.”

Whigham moved to Philadelphia to earn his BFA in dance from the University of the Arts, pursuing his lifelong passion for performance.

“I always knew that I wanted to pursue performance as a career path at a very young age,” Whigham said. “I knew that there was something about performing in front of an audience, inspiring and touching other people, just by what it is that I’m doing, whether it’s singing, dancing, acting — I fell in love with just that itself. That kind of led me to taking my craft seriously and being open to possibilities to the art forms. I don’t look at dance as my job or what it is that I do as a job. It’s something that I love doing. It’s something that I’m very passionate about. I just enjoyed doing it and waking up and having this chance to inspire people. That’s amazing.” Whigham credits his UArts dance training, high school musical theater background, and three seasons with Philadanco for preparing him for his return to musical theater.

“In middle school and high school, I did musical theater and that was my musical theater background,” Whigham said. “Jumping into UArts, just studying dance and dance only, then transitioning to The Philadelphia Dance Company (Philadanco) to now “The Wiz,”. I was a little nervous. Just because of me stepping away from musical theater… but it was always in me, and I’m just happy that I was able to share this story with people.”

“Joan Myers Brown and Kim Bears-Bailey have prepared me tremendously for what’s to come,” Whigham said. “I honestly thank them, because they really played a huge role in my career and my training. Shout out to them! I love them deeply. That’s always home, and I can’t wait to come back in June to see them. They’re excited to see me, support and give me love. It’s going to be a family reunion.”

Whigham’s path to “The Wiz” was serendipitous. After an initial setback, fate stepped in and he landed his role in “The Wiz.”

“I auditioned for this tour two times,” Whigham said. “The first time I auditioned for the Broadway run, and I made it up to the singing portion. We had three rounds over four days of dance callbacks. I think the last day we did singing callbacks, and I got cut after the singing callback. During that moment, I was kind of defeated and really in my head. This happened right after I graduated from UARTS. At that time, my head frame was in a space of ‘I need a job before I graduate. I need to be booked. I need to be doing something.’ So, getting that ‘no’ the first time — I was devastated. I had to tell myself this wasn’t the time right now. God did not have this in store for me at this moment.”

“I knew that my end goal is musical theater,” Whigham said. “I knew that I needed to be taking on and doing things to help prepare me for what’s to come. Being at Philadanco and talking to the faculty about my future plans, they supported me and wanted to be there to help me accomplish that. So, a year went by, and they were taking “The Wiz” on the road. They invited me to come back. At this point, I was just shocked that I’m receiving the email that they wanted me to come back and audition again. I had to come in with a different approach. There were a lot of people that came out to audition. I really trusted myself, and it just so happened that Schele and the rest of the team saw my potential and decided to take me on as a part of the tour.”

“The Wiz” marks Whigham’s debut in a major production and first national tour — he overcame fear to pursue his dream.

“It was my first time going out, which is nerve-wracking, because I was stepping into something that I at the time took a step away from, but something just told me to get myself out there and try something new,” he said. “So, I had to get past that fear at first. Getting past that fear, I always remind myself that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Once I got past that, I really put my best self forward. It was just amazing how Schele and JaQuel saw me as an artist, as a person, and decided to take me through this process. And throughout the entire process, Schele, the crew, the team and my castmates have been so supportive, uplifting, and they’ve really shaped and helped us prepare for the show.”

Thrilled to be joining “The Wiz” tour, Whigham embraces the legacy of Black artistry and the joy this show continues to inspire.

“It’s literally breathtaking, because I’m passing the torch,” he said. “I’m literally carrying on a legacy. And right now, we’re in our 50th anniversary. It’s been years and years of different generations and just being able to inspire the new generation now — I feel like I play a very important role. It’s really amazing to be on stage eight shows a week, really touching people and inspiring the new generation.”

From its show-stopping numbers to vibrant set pieces, “The Wiz” overflows with memorable moments — but for Whigham, nothing tops the magic of the Emerald City scene.

“It’s so rich,” he said. “It’s the movement, the choreography, the lighting, the aesthetic. I was very young when I first saw it, and that scene alone had me hooked. It’s shocking that I get to now be a part of that legacy. It’s a full-circle moment. But my favorite scene is the Emerald City scene — hands down.”

To support Whigham on his journey, be sure to follow him on IG @kameren._. “The Wiz” will be at The Academy of Music, June 3 through June 15. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit: www.ensembleartsphilly.org.