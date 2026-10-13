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12:28 AM / Wednesday October 14, 2026

13 Oct 2026

Scenes from Philadelphia Legends: 11th Annual Portrait & Community Awards

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Recent News

Sports

What Was That?!

October 6, 2026

Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper makes an incomplete pass during Rams game. Photo: Webster Riddick If the...

Health

The caregiver’s oxygen mask: The day the safety net breaks-Part 1

October 5, 2026

By Patricia Marshall Harris Every time we board a commercial flight, the flight attendants repeat the same...

Elections

Pennsylvania Department of State releases new toolkit for on-demand mail ballot voting at county elections offices

October 6, 2026

New resources will assist local officials in serving voters who wish to apply for, mark, and return...

Home and Garden

Cold cities are the most ready for winter, with one exception. See where your city ranks

October 7, 2026

By Sheeka Sanahori feature impact Every neighborhood has a mix of homeowners who approach seasonal home maintenance...

Suburban News

Building stronger education pathways to strengthen Greater Philadelphia’s workforce

October 6, 2026

Guest Commentary By Dr. K.L. Allen regional vice president, Western Governors University Dr. K. L. Allen(Photo courtesy...

Diaspora

The history of Black physicians in Philadelphia and the hospitals they built

September 30, 2026

Mossell at Frederick Douglas Memorial Hospital (published 1912)Source: Library Division: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff