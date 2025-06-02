Image

10:36 AM / Tuesday June 3, 2025

2 Jun 2025

South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in Oscar-winning film ‘Tsotsi’, dies aged 40

Presley Chweneyagae accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for “Tsotsi” at the Black Movie Awards, Oct. 15, 2006 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, file)

JOHANNESBURG — Presley Chweneyagae, the South African actor who gained international recognition for his leading role in the 2005 film “Tsotsi”, which won South Africa’s first ever Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, has died. He was 40 years old.

His talent agency MLA on Tuesday confirmed Chweneyagae’s death and said South Africa had lost one of its “most gifted and beloved actors.”

“His passion for empowering the next generation of artists will remain integral to his legacy,” MLA CEO Nina Morris Lee said in a statement. She gave no details about the cause of death.

Chweneyagae’s three-decade-long career spanned theatre, television, and film.

His award-winning performance in “Tsotsi,” based on the 1961 novel by South Africa’s preeminent playwright Athol Fugard and directed by Gavin Hood, catapulted him to international stardom.

Chweneyagae was also a gifted writer and director, co-authoring the internationally acclaimed stage play “Relativity” with Paul Grootboom.

The South African government paid tribute to Chweneyagae, lauding his outstanding contribution to the film, television and theatre fraternity.

“The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts,” the government said in a post on X. “Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told.”

The South Africa Film and Television Awards organization, known as SAFTA, paid tribute to Chweneyagae, calling him a “true legend of South African Cinema” on X.

“Rest in Power … a powerhouse performer whose talent left an indelible mark on our screens and in our hearts,” SAFTA posted.

The secretary general of the ANC, the party that dominated South African politics for 30 years, offered his condolences.

Fikile Mbalula described Chweneyagae as a “giant of South African film and theatre.”

“His legacy in ‘Tsotsi,’ ‘The River,’ and beyond will live on. Condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his brilliance,” Mbalula said.

