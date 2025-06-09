Students claim the spotlight at the Philadelphia Independence Awards

Adrian Bush and Airianna Smith-Wright

By Constance Garcia-Barrio

On May 20, Adrian Bush, 16, and Airianna Smith-Wright, 17 — students attending the Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), a South Philadelphia public college preparatory school — wowed the audience at the Philadelphia Independence Awards for high school musical theatre. A GAMP faculty member chose Bush and Smith-Wright to represent the school in the opening number.

The Philadelphia Independence Awards, which provide rigorous musical theatre training for high school theatre programs, partnered with Ensemble Arts Philly, which hosted the event at the Miller Theatre for the first time.

Bush and Smith-Wright are no strangers to the spotlight. Bush, from West Philadelphia, used to be on a football field dancing between plays. His mother took note and channeled his love of movement. “I was in dance school for a lot of years,” Bush, who has one older and one younger sister, said. “My mother would push me to do my best. She was definitely an inspiration.”

An experience in elementary school deepened his love of dance.

“My mom took me to see The Lion King,” Bush said. “That show brought everything together for me: music, dance, the whole spectacle.”

The athleticism that makes Bush a fine dancer shows in other areas of his life.

“I like to swim,” he said. “I’m going for a position as a lifeguard.”

Bush’s temperament also equips him for theatre, he believes.

“I’m a very dramatic person sometimes, and musical theatre has acting, singing, dancing,” he said. “I love seeing people enjoy the show. There’s magic in that. I want to continue with musical theatre. Hopefully, I’ll make it to Broadway.”

Bush and Smith-Wright both felt energized by meeting their peers at the Independence Awards.

“I was very excited about taking part in the awards, “ said Smith-Wright, who grew up in South Philadelphia. “I traveled back and forth from there to Delaware, because I had family in both places.”

Smith-Wright recalled a decisive moment when she was in fifth grade at the Henry C. Lea Elementary School.

“The school gave a performance at the Walnut Street Theatre,” she said, speaking of Disney Musicals in Schools, an initiative of The Walnut Street Theatre that develops sustainable musical theatre programs in Philadelphia public elementary schools. “I was miked up. It was great.”

Smith-Wright spoke of many gains from classes taken over the years, but she also mentioned a challenge.

“You have to factor in costs for programs in the arts,” she said. “My family’s not financially stable [enough] to afford for me to participate in costly programs. I had to find programs to fit my financial circumstances.”

Smith-Wright also plays the violin, and has just begun taking lessons on the French horn.

In her rare free moments, Smith-Wright likes to spend time with her sister, who is a year younger. She has a clear vision for her future.

“My dream is to become a music teacher to give other kids the kind of help and guidance I received,” she said.

Bush and Smith-Wright’s chemistry lit up the stage during the awards ceremony.

“She’s silly, goofy, and a very talented actor,” Bush said.

“He’s a wonderful actor and outstanding dancer,” Smith-Wright said, pointing to Bush.

They both had advice for young people considering musical theatre.

“If you have a chance to be in musical theatre showcases or programs, just do it,” Bush said. “You already have the passion. You’ll find out that it’s really for you. Or not.”

“When an opportunity comes, grab it,” Smith-Wright said. “You never know where it may lead.”

Philadelphia has several summer camps for young people ready to explore or deepen their skills in musical theatre:

SOME SUMMER MUSICAL THEATRE PROGRAMS

Arden Musical Theatre Camp

https://ardentheatre.org/arden-drama-school/

Musical Theatre professionals teach campers how to connect story to lyrics using beloved Broadway and Disney songs. Campers will learn musical numbers, complete with choreography. The camp, held at the Hamilton Family Arts Center at 62 N. 2nd Street, has two sessions: July 28-August 1, and August 18 to 22, 9:30-4:30 for both sessions. The cost per session is $430. Call: 215-922-1122

High School Summer Arts Sessions

https://www.ensembleartsphilly.org/education-and-community-engagement/summer-camps

The Ensemble Arts Philly High School Summer Arts Sessions is a free 3-week, intermediate – advanced level performing arts experience, focused on singing, acting, and dancing. This program will offer rising 9th through 12th graders skill-building classes, masterclasses, audition preparation, as well as rehearsal and culminating performance in a Musical Theater production. Acceptance to camp is audition-based. The program runs from Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Music Theatre Philly

https://www.musictheatrephilly.com/summer-camps

Campers will spend their week working toward the preparation of a Musical Revue based on each camp’s theme. Campers begin each day with a full warm-up, ensuring that their body and voice are ready to face the day. From there, campers break off into two age groups singing new songs and learning original choreography for their big musical revue.

Located at 1301 Locust, this program for rising K-6 runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an extended care option available. Most programs cost $550 a week. Learn about multi-session discounts at [email protected]. The application page has details about scholarships and payment plans.

Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation, Performing Arts Office

https://performingartspdpr.org/choose-camp

Young Performers Theatre Camp for ages 10-18 will take place at Venice Island Performing Arts Center at 7 Lock Street on the Schuylkill River in Manayunk. The camp runs weekdays from Monday July 7th weekdays through Friday, August 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration and tuition for the six weeks is $300. First-year campers must audition via zoom or in person. A birth certificate and a letter of recommendation are required.

Children ages 6 to 11 may enroll in The Introduction to the Performing Arts Camp. The camp costs $300.00 for six weeks. Aftercare till 5pm is available for an additional $30 per week. This program takes place at sites in different parts of the city. For details, contact Bill Powell, Performing Arts Coordinator at 215-685-3585 or email: [email protected]