Sylvia Webster, NCBW PA Chapter’s first president, shares memories of coalition’s early days

Pictured in this file photo from a past Madam C. J. Walker Awards event in Philadelphia is the first president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, PA Chapter, Inc., Sylvia G. Webster.

Photo courtesy: NCBW100 PA, Inc.

By Thera Martin

(Submitted to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun)

If you thought the end of March would signal the end of celebrating Black women for this year, think again. These celebrations will carry on throughout the month of April.

One lady who certainly deserves the spotlight is Sylvia G. Webster, the first president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pennsylvania Chapter, Inc. (NCBW100 PA, Inc.). Because Webster was traveling on the right train at the right time, she met Jewell Jackson McCabe, the visionary founder of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Webster continues telling the story from there.

“My husband and I had attended a fundraiser for Tom Bradley who was running for Governor of California at that time,” Webster said. “He was already the mayor of Los Angeles. The fundraiser was in D.C., and we were on the train coming back from Washington with Jewell Jackson McCabe. She had been one of the speakers at the fundraiser. Jewell was headed back to New York. We were coming to Philadelphia.

We started talking and before the conversation ended, she asked me about starting a chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women in Philadelphia.”

“At that point in my life, I told her, I wasn’t sure about doing that,” Webster continued. “I told her I’d never done anything like before, starting an organization for women. I told her I’d think about it, and we would reconnect later. A few days later, Jewell called me again, and ultimately, I agreed to start a chapter here.”

“I began to gather all the women I needed to help me do this,” she said. “It was people like City Councilwoman Marian B. Tasco and the late City Councilwoman Augusta Clark who were right there with me in the formation days of the Pennsylvania Chapter. Anne Marquess Garrot was there with me at the very beginning. It was a busy ride. There was lots of work to do, and I met so many wonderful people over the years.”

“The Coalition turned out to be a really, really great civic activity for me and my life, and for many of the thousands of women who have been a part of our chapter over the years,” Webster said. “I was excited, of course, and just elated. I have to say, when I learned that the current leadership and members of the Coalition decided to name an award in my honor — how humbling.”

“Sylvia G. Webster’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advocacy laid the foundation for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.-Pennsylvania Chapter,” said Nyisha Chapman, current president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Pennsylvania Chapter. “Her dedication to uplifting Black women and empowering communities continues to inspire generations. We are thankful for Sylvia’s vision and her ongoing commitment to this organization. She is still an active, dedicated member.”

The Sylvia G. Webster Legacy Award was created to recognize a NC100BW-PA Chapter member who has been a contributor in continuing the legacy of charter president, Sylvia Webster. The awardee will be selected based on her legacy as an advocate in one or more of the four focus areas of the organization: health, education, economic empowerment and public policy. This award will serve to perpetuate the history and legacy of work that was done, and the charge that remains to be carried on. The Sylvia G. Webster Award was started in 2020 and has been incorporated into the annual Madame C. J. Walker Awards Luncheon.

While the 39th Annual Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship and Awards Luncheon, sponsored by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Pennsylvania Chapter, is all about celebrating Walker’s memory and legacy, this event is also about celebrating Black women of today who are excelling in the fields of education, health and wellness, economic empowerment and public policy. In addition to the presentation of the Sylvia G. Webster President’s Award, there will also be an award for an “Emerging Leader” announced at this year’s luncheon.

In 1985, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. presented its inaugural Madam C.J. Walker Award. The event was created by the late Pat Corbin, one of the founding members of the PA Chapter. The first luncheon was held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The second award followed in 1988.

Since then, the Coalition has continued to host the annual Madam C.J. Walker Awards Luncheon annually to honor the accomplishments of outstanding African American businesswomen in the Delaware Valley. This year will mark the 39th luncheon — a testament to nearly four decades of recognizing excellence and leadership. A dedicated nominations subcommittee carefully selects the finalists, ensuring that the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker continues to inspire and uplift future generations.

It all started with a train ride from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia.