8:34 AM / Thursday January 30, 2025

28 Jan 2025

SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance

January 28, 2025 Category: Entertainment

Singer SZA performs at III Points Festival in Miami’s Wynwood Art District
Editorial credit: Hunter Crenian / Shutterstock.com

By Jonathan Landrum

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Guess who’s joining Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl halftime stage? None other than multi-Grammy winner singer SZA.

Lamar and Apple Music released a trailer Thursday of him walking on a football field before SZA walked up from behind and playfully splashed the rapper. Lamar and SZA would lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

SZA is Lamar’s former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared his recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through “If This World Were Mine.”

The duo’s previous hits include the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind.”

Lamar and SZA will also co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer. The Grand National Tour kicks off April 19 in Minneapolis and concludes June 18 in Washington, D.C.

SZA heads into the Feb. 2 Grammys with two nominations for the single “Saturn” in the best R&B song and R&B performance categories. She’s won four Grammys overall.

Lamar enters the upcoming Grammys with seven nominations, including for “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, and “Not Like Us,” which is notably up for song and record of the year. He’s won a total of 17 Grammys.

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The creative direction of Lamar’s performance will be provided by pgLang, a creative company founded by Lamar and Dave Free — who has previously directed the rapper’s music videos.

Last year, Usher shined with a star-studded show and guests including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

