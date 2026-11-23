Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photo credit: VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

By Lori Litchman

VISITPHILLY.COM

The longest-running Thanksgiving Day parade in the country, the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade soars over Center City for its 107th year.

A beloved Philadelphia tradition, the annual procession of extravagant floats, charming balloons and musical performances delights parade-goers up and down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, all leading up to the arrival of a very special guest of honor.

Santa Claus — alongside the missus — closes out the festivities atop a magical float of his own, signaling the official start of the most wonderful time of the year.

The parade kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. with a 30-minute pre-show hosted by familiar faces from 6abc, followed by three hours for the parade and performances.

What’s the parade’s route?

–Starts at 20th Street & John F. Kennedy Boulevard

–Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard toward 16th Street

–Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

–Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art