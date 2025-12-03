By Kharisma McIlwaine

In partnership with Socially Healthy, Helping Hands Warming Hearts (HHWH) will host the 2nd Annual “Cheers to Seniors: Winter Wonderland Gala.” The black-tie affair focuses on celebrating and uplifting Philadelphia’s senior community. Each year, the gala benefits a specific cause, with this year’s proceeds supporting families affected by ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) —a cause made personal by the founder, Candice Ray who lost her father to the disease earlier this year. The gala aims to create an evening of joy and community while raising crucial funds for ALS patients and caregivers. Ray shared with The SUN how her personal loss fuels her commitment to honoring seniors and raising funds for ALS patients and caregivers.

Ray described the unique feeling of planning “Cheers to Seniors,” explaining how the loss of her father impacted this year’s gala.

“It is an amazing feeling, but this year has a different feeling. Every year I try to strive to do something bigger and better than what I did the year before. Every year, I choose a different organization to give a charity check to and recognition awards for what they do in the community. Unfortunately, my dad was diagnosed with ALS in May of this year and passed away September 15th of this year. So, this is a way for me to honor him and also bring a lot of awareness to ALS, because unfortunately, ALS doesn’t get a lot of research because it is considered a rare disease— but it’s a very gruesome and aggressive disease. This year is a little bit special for me because I want to keep his name alive and keep awareness to ALS.

This year the recipient of my community Impact Award is the ALS Mid Atlantic organization.”

Ray explained how her family’s own search for support led to a powerful, full-circle moment with this year’s honored organization.

“I was introduced to ALS Mid Atlantic because of my dad being diagnosed with ALS and my mom and I not really being educated on the disease. We were googling and we had to find what our local chapter was. You have the overall arching ALS foundation, and then you have smaller divisions. For this area, that division is called the ALS Mid Atlantic. When we were working with social workers and nurses trying to navigate the system and understanding what we had ahead of us. That’s how I originally got introduced to ALS— as the daughter of someone who had ALS, who at one point became a part time caregiver and my mom being a full-time caregiver. I was introduced as someone that’s taking care of someone with ALS. Now five months later, I’m giving a charity check to that same organization.”





Beyond the fundraising, the gala is designed to be a joyful and accessible night out for seniors. Ray explained that a key goal is to connect them with resources and each other.

“For me it’s really special because you have some seniors that are lonely. They don’t have any support system, and they might not even have transportation,” she said. “But I own a transportation company. So not only am I able to have my seniors have a good time, I’m able to transport them even if they’re in wheelchairs. I have staff hired for that day to pick them up and to make sure they get home safely.”

Hosted by 6ABC’s Sharrie Williams, the evening will feature a red carpet with Mutha Knows and a performance by Grammy-winning R&B singer Carl Thomas, creating a night of recognition for caregivers and community champions.

“Outside of our Community Impact Award, we do caregiving awards and give an award to a ‘champion of change.’ One of the other individuals that’s going to be honored is Laure Biron. She’s the CEO of an organization called Broad Street Love. Broad Street Love is an organization that provides hygiene items and warm meals every day to people that are homeless or just on hard times. The concept of Broad Street Love is they serve the seniors, but they do it in a way that gives you a five-star restaurant experience” she said.

“It’s a night full of awards, great music, and activations with different vendors. It’s amazing to be able to have the seniors there and also allow them to be educated on resources they may not even have been aware of.”

Ray stressed that the most important thing for people to understand is the powerful collaborative spirit the “Cheers to Seniors” gala represents.

“I think when people see Cheers to Seniors, they think it is a room full of seniors— it’s not that it’s a bad thing if it is a room full of seniors, but it’s not a room full of seniors. We are celebrating our seniors, but it’s a room full of community leaders, healthcare professionals, and people that support the cause of organizations that care for seniors. So of course, we have our seniors there and we’re loving on them, but it’s actually a group of what I will call an ecosystem of people that support this population of people. We’re just better when we work together.”

The 2nd Annual “Cheers to Seniors: Winter Wonderland Gala” will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 7:00pm to midnight at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel at 1200 Market Street. Tickets are on sale until November 30th. For more information on attending or being a sponsor visit https://www.sociallyhealthy.org/ or email [email protected].