The biggest concerts and music fests in Philadelphia for Spring 2025 and beyond

Big musical acts, festivals and more make up Philly’s concert scene this year (Partial list)

What’s a top American city without a top-notch music scene? We wouldn’t know.

Philadelphia sets the stage for music’s biggest acts to come to town with dozens of performance venues — from massive stadiums and open-air amphitheaters to intimate smaller venues.

Global superstars, living legends and rising stars of the digital age are all set to rock the mic across the region this concert season — and you’re going to want to be in the audience when they do.

Below, you’ll find the top concerts headed to Philly in 2025. Check back often for updates throughout the year.

Looking for more great concerts? WXPN’s concert calendar is your go-to for awesome concerts every day of the week in Greater Philadelphia.

Black Restaurant Week

May 30 – June 8, 2025

Hope you’re hungry! The fourth annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off this week, celebrating a curated selection of Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and more throughout Greater Philadelphia, along with highlighting the best of Black, African and Caribbean cuisine across the region.

Over the event’s 10 days, participating restaurants showcase robust flavors through special meal deals — from spots like Catering by Carl Lewis, Pleasure Platters, Reef Restaurant & Lounge, Star Fusion Express, and more — all with the mission of supporting Black entrepreneurs.

Where: Participating restaurants including 48th Street Grille, 310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Pride Month Events in Greater Philadelphia

May 30 – June 30, 2025 (dates vary by event)

Along with the massive Pride March & Festival (more on that below), Philadelphia kicks off Pride Month with a supersized weekend of celebrations, including:

Pride Around the City & City Flag Raising: The celebrations begin with the official City Flag Raising and the unfurling of the largest Pride flag in Philly history — 600 feet — at iconic locations across the city, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Independence Mall and the Gayborhood (Friday).

Pride Promenade at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: The festivities continue with an elegant evening of live entertainment, dancing and community honoring the resilience of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The event is 21-plus, and pay-as-you-go drinks are available (Saturday).

Pride Flag Raising at the Betsy Ross House: America’s most famous flag maker, Betsy Ross, hoists the Pride colors high during this ceremonial flag raising at her historic house in honor of the beginning of Pride Month (Sunday).

Sip City Pride: All Day All Gay at Blind Barber: Sip City Mixer takes over Blind Barber for a day of women, trans and non-binary-centered fun (cis gay men and cis women allies are welcome if accompanied). DJ Nyxwerk sets the scene for dancing on the second floor, while laidback lounge vibes abound downstairs (Sunday).

Pride Month at National Constitution Center: The National Constitution Center’s permanent exhibits tell the stories of inspirational Americans who fought for the freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals by raising their voices and exercising their First Amendment rights. Get to know these changemakers with special programming, highlighted artifacts and crafts during your visit to the museum this June (Sunday through June 29, 2025).

Where: Various locations throughout Philadelphia including Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Kimmel Center

Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 5 p.m.

The house band for New York City’s prestigious performing arts institution, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is also one of the most versatile (and most sought-after) big bands in the world. Under the direction of seminal New Orleans-born composer and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, the world-class jazz orchestra fills the Kimmel Center’s Marian Anderson Hall with classic jazz standards, rare compositions and original arrangements.

Where: Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Lil Baby at the Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 7 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rapper Lil Baby quickly became one of rap’s biggest babies (?) with his melodic hits, trap-inspired beats and fast-paced flow. Lil Baby’s past collaborations include big names like The Weeknd, Drake, Future, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and more — and the Philly leg of his world tour features fellow rappers BigXthaPlug, NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cynthia Erivo at The Mann Center

Sunday, June 8, 2025 | 8 p.m.

Soaring higher than ever since her awe-inspiring debut as Elphaba in 2024’s Wicked, Cynthia Erivo puts her Grammy/Emmy/Tony-winning artistry on full display this June with a powerful evening concert backed by The Philadelphia Orchestra. Erivo’s performance covers a range of well-known songs — an homage to some of the greatest female singers of all time.

Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Tyler, the Creator performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Tanisha Ford, a history professor at The Graduate Center at the City University of New York, noted how male artists — specifically male artists of color like Bad Bunny; Tyler, The Creator and Jaden Smith — have generated more complex conversations about masculinity by wearing pink clothing. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Tyler, the Creator at the Wells Fargo Center

July 5-6, 2025

You better grab a mop cuz it’s about to get sticky in this … stadium. Bonafide rap superstar Tyler, the Creator comes to South Philly’s Wells Fargo Center when he takes his latest album — a daring masterpiece full of certified genre-defying bops and introspective storytelling — on the road. The visionary artist shares the stage with dynamic special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Rod Stewart performs at the Raise the Roof fundraiser organized by Jools Holland at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Suzan Moore/PA via AP)

Rod Stewart at The Mann Center

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.

Billed as the living legend’s farewell world outing, this tour has Rod Stewart — known for his recognizable raspiness and seminal showmanship — whipping out all his top rock and pop hits. Sing along with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to fan favorites like You Wear It Well, Maggie May and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy at The Mann Center. Plus, the singer-songwriter is taking his fellow icons from Cheap Trick on the road with him for performances of the band’s own Hall of Fame-worthy songs.

Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Wu-Tang Clan at the Wells Fargo Center

Friday, July 18, 2025 | 8 p.m.

The NYC hip-hop legends who make up the Wu-Tang Clan flip-kick the Wells Fargo Center one last time during their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. The nationwide tour features never-performed-live songs along with the group’s deepest cuts — and the tour’s final show is happening in none other than Philadelphia.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA