The magic and fervor that are the Penn Relays

By Andrea Lawful Sanders

Photos courtesy Andrea Lawful Sanders

April 25, 2024 ushered in the 129th annual Penn Relays on Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania, and it was one to remember.

Jamaicans, as usual, were front and center displaying all their colors proudly, their pride in the athletes and of their country.

An attendee proudly sporting her Jamaican colors.

The Americans, undaunted, held their own as the Jamaicans shouted with pride, chanting, “U.S.A!” as many of their athletes won the coveted races that netted a gold watch, a plaque, but most importantly, bragging rights for another year.

From left; Andrea Lawful Sanders, state Sen. Vincent Hughes, Carlene Bowen, and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The entire event was sponsored by Toyota and there were many vendors in attendance, such as Chick-fil-A, who dispensed free sandwiches to everyone in attendance.

Participants from Wolmer’s Girls High School, who won their race.

One notable appearance was actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was there to support her children with their new sneaker collaboration with ON, a Swiss company, and their clothing line called “Walk Good,” which carries the slogan “ forward ever, backwards never.”

Chiropractor from Canada working on an athlete in the team Jamaica Bickle space.

Ralph’s husband, state Sen. Vincent Hughes, was there in attendance with the actress, and they graced us with their presence in the Team Jamaica Bickle hosting space at the Palestra.

Team Jamaica Bickle has been in existence for 30 years, and has been the source of nutrition, housing, and traveling expenses for the athletes arriving from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent, Barbados, Belize and a host of other islands and countries who may need help and support.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s children, performing yoga poses for attendees at the relays.

An army of volunteers show up for the three days annually to serve thousands of meals, provide chiropractic and nursing care, and help in any other way that is necessary.

The gratitude of the athletes and their coaches made it all worthwhile.

The weather was chilly, but the excitement in the stadium was red hot!

It has been another excellent year since the races resumed after COVID-19 shut the world down.