The Philadelphia Orchestra mourns Booker Rowe

Photo courtesy: Philadelphia Orchestra

PHILADELPHIA — It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Booker Rowe on July 31. In 1968, Booker made history as the first Black musician to perform in The Philadelphia Orchestra, where he would become a beloved member of the second violin section for nearly 50 years.

Born in Kentucky, Booker moved to Philadelphia at the age of two and began violin lessons in the sixth grade at the M. Hall Stanton School in North Philadelphia. By high school, he was concertmaster of the West Philadelphia High School Orchestra, the All-City High School Orchestra, and the All-Eastern Conference Orchestra. He earned his Bachelor of Music from Temple University and spent two years with the Nashville Symphony, where he also played in the Nashville Symphony String Quartet — the first racially integrated professional string quartet in the South. After completing his master’s degree at Yale University, he joined the National Symphony for the 1969–70 season.

Over the course of his career, Booker premiered numerous new works by Black and other composers of color and appeared with chamber ensembles across the country. He shared the stage with artists including Sammy Davis, Jr., Isaac Hayes, Smokey Robinson, the Supremes, and Barbra Streisand. He was also a devoted teacher, serving on the faculties of Tennessee State University, Wesleyan University, Settlement Music School, and the Community College of Philadelphia.

His history with The Philadelphia Orchestra began with a phone call. In November 1968, Personnel Manager Mason Jones reached him with a request from Music Director Eugene Ormandy to play the remainder of the season, substituting for a violinist who had recently passed away. Booker accepted, and in doing so became the first Black musician to perform in the ensemble. In 1971, Booker joined the Orchestra as a full-time member, its second Black musician after violist Renard Edwards, who had joined the year before.

For almost 50 years, until his retirement in 2020, Booker was a cherished member of the second violin section. He will be deeply missed. Our sympathies go out to his family and friends.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Booker Rowe, an artist I had the privilege of knowing for nearly two decades. He was a warm and steadying presence in our orchestra, and someone we will miss dearly,” said Ryan Fleur, President and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra.

“Booker was the first Black musician to play in our Orchestra, helping future Black musicians to see a place for themselves here. That is the legacy he leaves us, and the responsibility to keep this ensemble open, and to keep the music worthy of everyone we ask to be part of it. My deepest condolences go out to his family, who shared him with all of us for so long.”

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear Booker Rowe. For nearly 50 years, Booker was a valued member of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and family to all of us here,” said Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music and Artistic Director for The Philadelphia Orchestra. “He was a pioneer — the first Black musician to perform within the Orchestra. Booker was such a kind soul, and his passion, his artistry, and his humanity are woven into who we are, and we are indebted to him forever. My heart is with Booker’s family and everyone whose life he touched through his music.”