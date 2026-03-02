“TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: Darilyn Burtley and the Power of Perseverance”

Darilyn Bertley, performs as the legendary Tina Turner, in “TINA– The Tina Turner Musical.”

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Anna Mae Bullock, a young woman from small town Tennessee defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become the music legend Tina Turner.

Her remarkable story, first shared in her autobiography, “I, Tina” and then in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” was adapted for the stage on April 17, 2018, when “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” made its worldwide premiere in London. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins, the production has since captivated millions worldwide.

Now Chicago-born actor and vocalist Darilyn Burtley steps into Turner’s footsteps leading the North American tour in the title role. After 15 years in the industry, and coming close to throwing in the towel, Burtley is fully immersed in her most high-profile role yet. Burtley spoke with the SUN about manifesting her dream role playing the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the immense gratitude she has for what this role gifted her.

For Burtley, landing the role of Tina didn’t come as a surprise. Instead, it served as confirmation of alignment — a culmination of her experiences and a testament to the power of perseverance. But in the months leading up to landing the role, she almost walked away.

“I will say I’ve been in the game for 15 years professionally, and it got to a point where I got to a certain age,” Burtley said. “I looked around and I started thinking about all the time I’d spent, all the energy, all the money I had spent investing in this dream and thinking about my ROI. My fiancé is in finance. So now I’m thinking about investments and things like that. I’m, like, ‘What is my return on investment? What am I getting back from all that I’m giving?’”

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

“Now I’m in the position where I’m starting to be interested in other parts of life,” she said. “I think I was ready at the 15-year mark to say, ‘You know what? I can honestly say that I’ve given my very best. I’m okay with it.’ I decided I was gonna give it one more year. At the end of that year, this past June, if nothing panned out the way I wanted it to, I was truly going to be at peace moving on to whatever’s next. I was very comfortable doing so, but around May I got that call letting me know that I was in the final round of callbacks. So, then I said, ‘You know what? I’ll roll with it.’ I was actually going to move to Texas in June. I decided, ‘I’m gonna stay a little longer.’”

That callback became the turning point Burtley had been patiently waiting for.

“It felt like when you write a letter and you put the stamp on it. It felt like it was stamped,” Burtley said. “I felt not just validated, but like this puzzle piece sinking in perfectly. From the very first time I saw that side, from the first audition, from the first tape, I knew it was mine. It was maybe a little ‘delulu,’ but I would be in that mirror introducing myself practicing — ‘Hi, I’m Darilyn Bertley, and I play Tina in “TINA — The Tina Turner Musical.”’ I didn’t care what it looked like — I just had to live it. I envisioned myself on the stage looking at the crowd. I actually went to see the show last tour in Chicago, my hometown after my callback. I intentionally took photos at the roundabout, and I intentionally kept the program. I held onto it and I said, ‘I’m going to be Tina.’ So when I got that call, I was, like, ‘Wow, this works.’ Yeah, I was super grateful. I’m still grateful — but it really was a lesson in alignment for me. It all worked out for the good. It all makes sense now. My whole life up to this point, makes sense now.”

“When I got that offer, it felt like a wink just when I was ready to let it go,” Burtley said. “It’s almost like [these] 15 years of trial and error and hustle and bustle and struggle, in some [respects], was exactly what I needed for refinement, to even be competent or capable of playing this role. All of my experiences leading up to this prepared me. I get chills thinking about it. Sometimes I get emotional. There were times where I was wondering, ‘Why are all people around me getting their things?’ I was happy for them, but at certain points I remember being, like, ‘When is my turn?’ I’m giving everything. I think I’m talented, but I feel like it was preparing me for this specific role, at this specific time, at this specific point in my life. When I say I’ve never felt more ready for anything as big and as heavy as it can be, sometimes I feel well equipped. I’m growing more into it every day and as a person as well.”

While the energetic, high-intensity jukebox musical features classics like “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” Burtley reveals that the complex choreography and dynamic vocals aren’t the most challenging aspects of stepping into Tina’s shoes.

“I think of course there’s a physical aspect of it like conditioning my voice and my body for that stamina, but I’m a gym girly. I love getting in a good sweat, so that didn’t scare me as much, because I knew how to condition it. But I knew that the emotional aspect was going to be weighty — I’ll put it that way. I do share some common experiences that Tina has gone through, and I knew that I needed to be emotionally fortified to take it on. So, I really focused more on leaning into the character and knowing who she was offstage — her background, what motivated her, her hopes, her fears, who she was as a human, who she started out as that little girl in Nutbush versus who she was on the inside as a grown woman. Also, the associate director — the fabulous Sharika Niles — actually gave myself and all the understudies a copy of “I, Tina.”

It was through tears[that] I read it. I mean, just knowing her as a woman it’s, like, ‘Yeah, I can do the singing, I can do the dancing, and I can really tap into her emotionally.’”

Given the deeply personal nature of portraying Tina’s journey and the parallels Burtley shares with her story, she has had to develop tools to navigate the emotional weight of the role while staying grounded, finding ways to experience it while approaching it from a safe place.

“I give myself grace and space for what I need,” Burtley said. “Also, if emotions come, let them happen. There are times on stage where my face, my neck, is covered in tears, and those are real tears, but I use it. Knowing what she’s experienced and being able to relate to some extent — it’s almost like through doing this show, parts of me are being healed, and I am so grateful. It’s the timing of it, the exact subject matter. I remember the sides that we got for auditions. There was one particular scene that as soon as I saw it in the sides I said, ‘I’m gonna get the role, because I don’t know if there’s anyone else who’s gonna be able to do this specific scene the way that I can.’ So, just taking the space when I need it. There are sometimes when I have to go quiet from my cast and I’m, like, ‘I need to tuck away and breathe.’ Then there are other times where I do it so much, the exposure therapy — it’s like even thinking about having had similar experiences — it’s like water off a duck’s back.

So, I just say, Thank you God.’”

With a catalog as iconic as Tina Turner’s, it’s hard to pick just one favorite moment in the show, but for Burtley, two songs in particular stand out for very different reasons.

“I definitely have different songs in different categories,” she said. “I will say that the song that I enjoy the most that’s always playful is me getting to sing “Let’s Stay Together” with the fabulous Lamar Burns, because he’s so talented and so sweet. When we’re up there duetting together, we’re making eye contact. It’s kind of a “back-and-forth” little playfulness. So, it’s one of the parts of the play, where we really just get to innocently play. My other favorite part is in the second act when I get to sing, “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” It’s a beautiful song, but it wasn’t one that initially was my favorite. But by that time in the show, the emotions that I worked up by then, that is the moment where I just get to let out that roar for everything that’s been pent up, and the release of it feels so good.”

The gift that keeps on giving throughout Burtley’s journey portraying Tina can be summed up in one word: gratitude.

“I’m so grateful for this day of promo,” she said. “Sometimes it’s easy to get into the routine of doing the show, but to be pulled out of it — to not be Tina for a second, and be Darilyn and be asked these questions — it’s a wonderful, beautiful reminder and refresher on being present and why I’m here. I have immense gratitude.”

Be sure to follow Darilyn Burtley’s journey on IG @deeznotes__. “TINA- The Tina Turner Musical” will be at the Miller Theater from March 10-15. For more details on tickets and showtimes, visit: ensembleartsphilly.org.