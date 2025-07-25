Toussaint Jeanlouis stars in multiple roles in the “Life of Pi” National Tour

Photos by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2024

Taha Mandviwala as Pi and puppeteers Anna Leigh Gortner, Shiloh Goodin and Toussaint Jeanlouis as Richard Parker.



By Kharisma McIlwaine

Ang Lee’s 2012 “Life of Pi “— a visually stunning, Oscar-winning adaptation of Yann Martel’s novel — earned four Academy Awards for its groundbreaking use of CGI and emotional depth. A decade later, the story was adapted to Broadway and became a Tony-winning stage production.

The story follows Pi, a shipwrecked boy surviving 227 days on a lifeboat with wild creatures. It blends survival drama with themes of faith amid unimaginable trauma and odds. The Broadway adaptation replaces digital effects with breathtaking puppetry and immersive staging. Pi’s tale of survival and faith embarks on a national tour where a new wave of audiences will witness the magic firsthand. Toussaint Jeanlouis, who plays Cook, the voice of Richard Parker, puppeteer, Fight Captain and ensemble cast member, spoke with the SUN about embodying the production’s artistic fusion through his multiple roles in the show.”

Jeanlouis discovered his passion for theater in middle school performing in “Guys and Dolls,” where he realized performers could inspire others.

“When I was a kid, I would watch “The Wizard of Oz” on repeat,” he said. “When I did my first play, I was a sophomore in high school, in Houston, Texas, and the show we did was “Guys and Dolls.” I played Benny Southstreet, and I was the understudy for Nathan. That’s kinda when I got interested. In that first experience, we had a student matinee. Our director instructed us to go out to the lobby still in our costumes. I think the way that the kids just kind of took to us as if we were still the characters, because I guess to them, we were — and just being able to see the impact that that we have on audiences at that age. So, I think for me, it was about impact and community. That’s kind of when I got the real itch.”

Through his studies at Arizona State University and California Institute of the Arts, Jeanlouis developed both his craft and a crucial awareness about representation.

“I realized that as an African American in the industry that I would have to have a little bit more agency to create my own work or to build bridges with other communities,” he said.

After testing the waters in LA for a few years, a training opportunity with Blue Man Group was the catalyst for Jeanlouis’ move to New York.

“I was interested and still am interested in TV and film,” he said. “I stayed in LA for two years after I graduated. In those two years, I auditioned for Blue Man Group. I was brought on as a trainee. I didn’t know how to play the drums, but I did have a music background. I played bassoon in high school. Sixth grade, high school and in college, I did marching band.”

Photos by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2024

“Blue Man Group trained me for six months to learn the drums, and then flew me out to New York,” Jeanlouis continued. “I made it three weeks of the training before I got cut. Then I said… you know I’m in New York, which is where I wanted to be, and why not stay? Why not figure out how to make this work?”

That same ‘make it work’ attitude eventually led Jeanlouis to New York’s puppetry scene, where he honed his puppetry skills through New York workshops and small productions.

“There was a teacher that I had — Janie Geiser,” he said. “She taught a class called Performer and the Object. She has her own puppetry company, Automata, based in Los Angeles. The goal of that class was really as a performer, how do you take in the space — the set that you’re on and then find the relationship of your body on the set and what story can be told through spatial relationships. I also had a friend that did a puppet show in New York when I was there. So, I did some of the puppetry for that, but it was nowhere near the level of puppetry that we’re doing for this show. “Life of Pi” was definitely a crash course in learning how to do all of this.”

Just as Geiser taught him to connect body to space, “Life of Pi” required Jeanlouis to connect his movements to two other performers in order to breathe life into a single tiger, Richard Parker.

“So initially, I played the tiger head,” Jeanlouis said. “There’s three people that operate the tiger. I have the head where I operate the ears and the mouth and give the eye line of the tiger, so the audience knows where he’s looking. I support the heart puppeteer who’s inside the cage. I just kind of help guide them around because they’re pretty much blind throughout the show. Then there’s the hind puppeteer who operates the tail and the back feet, and the heart puppeteer operates the front two feet.”

Jeanlouis, who plays multiple roles in the show, approaches each role with depth and humanity — even the ‘villainous’ Cook.

“Then the other is the Cook, who I like to say gets a bad rap,” he said. “He’s the villain, or one of the villains in the story. I think my experience has always been that even villains have heart and that there’s a real story behind the character and what they need. What he needs and how he goes about it might not be the choice that everybody would make — but you know, I try my best to give him the full human experience or a full human story.”

“Even when I’m playing the tiger or the Cook, I’m operating a butterfly here and there or a meerkat, and a turtle,” Jeanlouis added. “I also operate the hyena, puppeteer of the hyena, and the giraffe during the show. Those roles get rotated throughout the week between eight puppeteers in order to kind of make sure that we’re all physically healthy.”

Throughout the show puppeteers bring animal instincts alive on stage.

What is their secret? Choreography as foundation, improvisation as heartbeat.

“It’s fresh every night for the audience,” Jeanlouis said. “We do have choreography for the puppets, but then there’s also moments where we can have a little improvisation. Whether it’s a look in a different direction or maybe the tiger has an itch that wasn’t there the night before. I would say it’s not difficult to tap into the energy of the animal once you’re holding it, once you move.On top of that, we do vocalize the sounds that you hear in the audience. So just giving the tiger breath and voice automatically, allows you to drop into what the animals need.”

Jeanlouis’ martial arts training enhanced both his animal puppeteering and his work as Fight Captain while creating dynamic yet safe fight sequences.

“I’m the fight captain,” he said. “Rod was our fight choreographer in New York, and then they bestowed the gift of being fight captain to me. I think a lot of that’s because of my martial arts background, and I do have some dance background as well. I was always trying to make sure that everybody was safe. When we’re working through it, I just watch the fights that happen and make sure that things are still the same way that they were set. Whatever changes are needed, we make the adjustments happen. I’m always making sure people are safe.”

For Jeanlouis, “Life of Pi’s” national tour has become more than a performance — it’s a journey of cultural connection, artistic discovery and human connection.

“There are so many things that I’m grateful for,” he said. “I grew up in the States, but I’ve not been to all the States. Just being able to travel to each city and see how it affects the audiences… their responses are really amazing. Being able to see what the local life is like, kind of get a little bit of infiltration into the culture of the city, and then to recognize this show is important.”

“It’s necessary for this story to be told in this community especially right now with everything going on with immigration,” Jeanlouis continued. “This family is trying to move to a better place amidst chaos in their indigenous country where they’re actually from. They’re trying to get to Canada to get away from all of the chaos. Just the story of this young boy that’s eventually left out to sea with a tiger on a boat is incredible. I’ve also never done this level of puppetry before, and I had not seen black puppeteers before either.”

At its core, “Life of Pi” explores endurance, faith, surrender, and empathy as survival tools, themes Jeanlouis hopes resonate with audiences.

“I’m hoping that the world and more people understand the importance of human connection and empathy — just showing more love to people instead of all of these ideas and notions of people being separate and you belong, and you don’t.”

To support Toussaint Jeanlouis’ journey, visit his website at: toussaintjeanlouis.com and follow him on IG @Creatous. “Life of Pi” will be at The Academy of Music July 15-27, 2025. To find out more details on tickets and showtimes, visit: ensembleartsphilly.org.