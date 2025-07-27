Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Magic Johnson and more react to death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner

In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2011 photo, Tracee Ellis Ross, left, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who portray a married couple in the new BET TV comedy series, “Reed Between the Lines,” pose for a photograph during an interview in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at just 54 was mourned by fans and admirers of the actor, who played the only son of Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable on the landmark series “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992 and also starred on the UPN sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie” with Eddie Griffin.

Warner died Sunday in an accidental drowning at a Costa Rica beach, authorities there said Monday.

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who later played Warner’s wife in the BET sitcom “Reed Between the Lines,” wrote that her “heart is so, so sad.”

Magic Johnson said, “Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life and business.” Jennifer Hudson says she is “truly heartbroken” and Marlee Matlin called him “the nicest guy.”

Some reactions from fans and peers:

Tracee Ellis Ross

“I love you, Malcolm. First, I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss. — via Instagram

Eddie Griffin

“My Heart is heavy right now… Rest easy my Brother for you have Won in Life and now you’ve won forever eternal bliss.” — via Instagram

Questlove

“He was an amazing soul who always took the time out to school me and talk about his experiences in life and the business. We always traded music and playlists with each other and despite all that he went through in life he expressed ZERO cynicism or bitterness in his journey and constantly lived in the present which dictated his future —he was never the guy stuck in a glory days bubble (but always graciously obliged me when I asked a gazillion questions of ‘what was it like back then?!!’).” — via Instagram

Jennifer Hudson

“Devastated by this news. Truly heartbroken! Rest well, king.” — on X

Sherri Shepherd

“As someone who grew up on TV, Malcolm remained one of the most-grounded people I’ve ever met in our business. To know Malcolm was to know a Renaissance man that possessed humor, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation. He was just a good guy! His passing is a true loss to the Hollywood community. He was a proud girl dad and loved his daughter so much. To his family, friends and all who loved him — my heart is with you.” — in a statement.

Hosts Jason Alexander, right, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner open the 31st Annual People’s Choice Awards, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2005, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jason Alexander

“Malcolm was someone you immediately trusted and wanted to know better. Our working time together was brief, but I was deeply touched by his heart and his beautiful spirit. I am gutted by his passing and wish his family and loved ones my deepest sympathy. This is just tragic.” — in a statement

Geoffrey Owens

“This tragedy has almost left me speechless. Malcolm was a lovely man; a sweet and sensitive soul. I respected him for many reasons, including the fact that he genuinely loved the act of creation. He had the mind of an actor and the heart of a musician. He was generous, too; I did a theater project long ago and asked him to participate; and he was there for me. My heart goes out to his family.” — in a statement

Taraji P. Henson

“This one hurt. Malcolm, we grew up with you. Thank you for the art, the wisdom, the grace you gave us!!!!! You left the world better than you found it. Rest easy, king!!!! Your legacy lives far beyond the screen.” — via Instagram

Magic Johnson

“Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit ‘Cosby Show’ and continued to follow his career on shows like ‘Malcolm and Eddie’ and ‘The Resident.’ Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life and business. He will truly be missed. — on X

Marlee Matlin

“I am so sad to read of the untimely passing of Malcolm Jamal Warner. He was the nicest guy, and it was a privilege to have been in same company with him, sharing a directors’ panel along with Howard Gordon and Michael Chiklis. My heart goes out to his family and friends. — on X.

Jamie Foxx

“Speechless on this one; rest in power, my brother.” — via Instagram

Vivica A. Fox

“I’m stunned & saddened to hear about the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for ya gifts, king. #gonetoosoon #restinparadise #restinpeace.” — via Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

“This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the ‘9-1-1’ family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family.” — via Instagram

NAACP

#RestinPower to NAACP Image Award-winning actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Your talent and spirit touched many lives, and your legacy will continue to inspire. Thank you for the memories and the impact you made in the world of entertainment. — on X

Fox

“Everyone at Fox is heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, the extraordinary Malcolm-Jamal Warner. While his iconic roles — from comedic to dramatic — are unforgettable and timeless, Malcolm will be remembered most for his warmth, kind heart and the lasting impact he had on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.” — in a statement

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center

“Malcolm was a brilliant, multi-faceted artist and an inspiring giver. We are grateful for his love for #TheKingCenter and the King legacy. And for the ways he showed his support, including as co-host of our 2023 Beloved Community Awards… Our thoughts and prayers are with Malcolm’s family during this very difficult time.” — on X