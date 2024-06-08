‘Traveling with Denella Ri’chard’ Juneteenth special airing throughout June 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Celebrate Juneteenth all month long with “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard.” The one-hour Juneteenth Special will air throughout June 2024 in over 60 markets, including major cities such as New York, Dallas, Seattle, Detroit, and Baton Rouge, reaching over 40 million households nationwide.

Join host Denella Ri’chard on an educational and engaging journey as we celebrate Juneteenth, a pivotal moment in American history. This special episode of “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard” offers a unique blend of historical insights, cultural celebrations, and travel destinations that honor African American heritage.

Highlights:

Engaging interviews with historians and community leaders

Coverage of locations to visit in celebration of Juneteenth

Exploration of significant travel destinations, including Tampa, FL; Beaufort, SC; and the birthplace of Juneteenth, Galveston, TX

Tune in as Denella Ri’chard brings to life the stories and celebrations of Juneteenth offering viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of this important holiday. The show is designed to educate and entertain, ensuring that viewers are thoroughly engaged throughout.