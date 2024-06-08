Image

9:04 AM / Sunday June 9, 2024

8 Jun 2024

‘Traveling with Denella Ri’chard’ Juneteenth special airing throughout June 2024

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 8, 2024 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Celebrate Juneteenth all month long with “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard.” The one-hour Juneteenth Special will air throughout June 2024 in over 60 markets, including major cities such as New York, Dallas, Seattle, Detroit, and Baton Rouge, reaching over 40 million households nationwide.

Join host Denella Ri’chard on an educational and engaging journey as we celebrate Juneteenth, a pivotal moment in American history. This special episode of “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard” offers a unique blend of historical insights, cultural celebrations, and travel destinations that honor African American heritage.

Highlights:
Engaging interviews with historians and community leaders
Coverage of locations to visit in celebration of Juneteenth
Exploration of significant travel destinations, including Tampa, FL; Beaufort, SC; and the birthplace of Juneteenth, Galveston, TX

Tune in as Denella Ri’chard brings to life the stories and celebrations of Juneteenth offering viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of this important holiday. The show is designed to educate and entertain, ensuring that viewers are thoroughly engaged throughout.

Related Posts

Your guide to Juneteenth Celebrations in Greater Philadelphia for 2021 Smooth Traveler: “Putting on the Ritz” in Fort Lauderdale The history of Juneteenth
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Fur Babies Rule!

Not just the dog: How to protect yourself from ticks

June 3, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Did you know people do more to defend their pets from ticks than for...

Philly NAACP

June 2, 2024

June 3, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia Judicial Candidates...

Health

Knowing the signs of stroke

June 8, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Stroke can happen to anyone – it happens to more than 800,000 people...

Election 2024

National political themes will lead off the campaign for Pennsylvania’s next attorney general

May 26, 2024

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Jan. 15, 2013 file photo, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is...

Color Of Money

Things are not always what they seem: Beware of identity fraud

June 3, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Scam artists are constantly changing tactics to steal your personal identifiable information (PII), including...

Food And Beverage

Serve up a summertime spread

June 8, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Few things complement warm weather like a summer spread with everyone’s favorite foods....

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff