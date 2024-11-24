Image

1:15 PM / Tuesday November 26, 2024

24 Nov 2024

Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 24, 2024 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Photo: Shutterstock

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Viola Davis became one of Hollywood’s most revered actors through an array of powerful roles, from “ Fences ” to “ The Woman King,” and now her decorated career has earned her one of the Golden Globes’ highest honors.

Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual awards ceremony on Jan 5, the Golden Globes announced Wednesday morning. The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as “The Help,” “ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ” and “Doubt,” while captivating TV audiences through the legal thriller drama “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called Davis a “luminary,” and expressed admiration for the actor’s dedication to her craft and impact on the industry.

“Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award,” Hoehne said.

The DeMille Award has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood’s greatest talents. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier.

Nominations for the upcoming Globes show are scheduled to be announced Dec. 9.

Davis, 59, has two Tonys, most recently for “Fences” in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and an Oscar and Golden Globe in 2016 for the film version of “Fences.” She achieved EGOT status after winning a Grammy last year for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir “Finding Me.”

In 2022, Davis was honored with the Public Counsel’s William O Douglas Award for her commitment to social justice causes. She has partnered with multiple programs to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States.

Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, founded a production company, JuVee Productions, which develops and produces independent films, theater, television and digital content. Earlier this year, the company filmed an action thriller for Amazon Studios in Cape Town and reportedly plans to return to South Africa to film the true story of a young African refugee’s journey to the U.S.

Davis and the 2025 Carol Burnett Award winner, honoring television achievements, will be praised at a gala dinner Jan. 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. For the first time, the Globes will host a separate event dedicated to both awards.

Davis will be recognized during the awards ceremony broadcast.

Related Posts

2017 Golden Globes Recap Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022 ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Borat’ win at a socially distant Golden Globes
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

The way it is

November 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email Many of us are dealing with last week’s Election Day results in different ways,...

SUNrise

cj speaks…The Aftermath

November 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email By cj So now that the election results have been tallied, and the outcomes...

Travel

Five tips to plan a family-friendly winter getaway

November 24, 2024

Share Tweet Email Break from the cold-weather blues with a trip to the beach Family Features If...

Seniors

‘I was constantly stressed out’: My fight with excess cortisol

November 10, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT For Janice, health and fitness were always priorities. Growing up in Jamaica, she’d...

Health

Three reasons younger Americans have an easier time maintaining healthy habits

November 24, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Most parents agree that it’s important for children to establish healthy habits before...

Philly NAACP

NEWLY ELECTED PHILA. BRANCH NAACP

November 16, 2024

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff