WAWA WELCOME AMERICA 2024 FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

***Modified schedule to coordinate with printing date

Juneteenth Block Party & Free Museum Day at AAMP — Join the African American Museum in Philadelphia for an unforgettable celebration of freedom and culture during the annual Juneteenth Block Party in partnership with Wawa Welcome America and VISIT PHILADELPHIA. All are welcome to unite to celebrate freedom through music as we honor this year’s theme, “Rhythms of Liberation: Celebrating Juneteenth Through Music,” during Black Music Month. There will be live musical entertainment, a vendor village, food trucks, interactive experiences, and activities for the whole family!

Enjoy a lineup of sensational live performances hosted by WURD Radio personalities Tiffany Bacon and Andrea Lawful-Sanders; Get ready to jam with hip-hop legends, this year’s headliners, Kid ‘n Play, groove to the beats of Rich Medina spinning the best in R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and more, and feel the melodic vibes of Seraiah Nicole and West Philly’s favorite band, Suede Lace; Celebrate the essence of Juneteenth with the soul-stirring poetry of Kai Davis, Philadelphia’s newly appointed poet laureate, as her words echo the resilience, triumph, and spirit of African American heritage; Free museum access courtesy of Wawa — discover the stories and legacies of African American history and culture;

Explore the Vendor Village, showcasing a curated selection of small Black-owned businesses, offering unique treasures that celebrate Black culture, heritage, and entrepreneurship; Discover a wealth of attractions, including a Children’s Zone, delicious cuisine, educational exhibits, and interactive experiences that celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth and the pursuit of freedom and equality for all.

The event concludes with a pivotal conversation entitled “Shattering the Glass Ceiling: African American Women in Politics” moderated by broadcast journalist, Soledad O’ Brien.

Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, June 23, 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., 20th & John F. Kennedy Boulevard

(NEW!) Celebration of Black Music Month + Fireworks – Join us as we celebrate Black Music Month, which was founded in Philadelphia. Hosted and curated by Philadelphia music legend Dyana Williams, this brand-new celebration will feature multiple different expressions of Black music, performed by some of Philadelphia’s most well-known and sought-after Black musicians. Guests will be treated to incredible music, food, and cocktails under the stars at the iconic Dell Music Center. The evening will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display.

Friday, June 28, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

Avenue of the Arts Block Party, presented by PNC and in partnership with the Ensemble Arts Philly — The Avenue of the Arts comes to life with entertainment, art, food and more! Enjoy high-powered entertainment on the PNC Arts Alive Stage and the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage from local and world-renowned artists, including Carla Gamble, Javon Newman, Omar Wilson, Verbosity, WeRRedemption, Will Elsworth, winners from the I AM PHL contest presented by PhillyGoes2College and Vanguard, and more! Snap a photo in an iconic coach’s chair from NBC’s The Voice, take a stroll down ‘PNC Arts Alive Alley’, showcasing local artisans, or peruse “Philly Fresh Market,” where locally sourced delights await at the farmers market. Kids and kids-at-heart can immerse themselves in the “Avenue of Amusement,” filled with nostalgic carnival games and thrilling entertainment for all ages or indulge in the art of fashion with a free show from Philly Fashion Week. Guests can treat themselves with light therapy and sound meditation with Modrn Wellness at Well-being on Wheels presented by Independence Blue Cross, along with nutrition takeaways in partnership with Sharing Excess. Our furry friends can also join in the fun. Avenue of the Barks, hosted by Emancipet nonprofit veterinary, will feature dog-friendly games, dog-wading pools to cool off in, vendors, and more.

New this year! The Kimmel Center’s FREE Party on the Plaza will feature a patriotic performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra. There is sure to be something for everyone at this unforgettable block party experience!

Saturday, June 29, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., South Broad Street between Walnut and Pine Streets

Gospel on Independence featuring Tamela Mann – Join us for a moving and soul-stirring performance by the Welcome America Mass Choir under the direction of Austin Woodlin and Zak Williams, debuting Created 4 This dance ensemble and 215 Gospel performers. This year’s performance, hosted by WDAS Patty Jackson, pays tribute to 1 Corinthians 13:13: “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” This year’s Gospel on Independence headliner is Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and actress Tamela Mann.

Along with her Grammy, Mann has earned many other accolades and honors, including multiple NAACP Image Awards, a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, and a BET Award. In 2022, she was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. In 2023, she broke the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with ten of her songs topping the chart.

Sunday, June 30, 7:00 p.m., Independence Concert Stage presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market Streets

The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert & Waterfront Fireworks – Saturday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.— The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” will put on a patriotic, all-star concert followed by a thrilling firework display over the Delaware River Waterfront.

Saturday, July 1, 8:00 p.m., Delaware River Waterfront

Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band featuring LeAnn Rimes, supported by Freedom Mortgage – The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus presents “America the Beautiful,” a celebration of all there is to love about our nation. Take in unparalleled natural landscapes and meet the warm and welcoming people on a musical and visual journey across our country. We honor the veterans of every generation who answered the call to defend this great land and recognize the Soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the world who are proud to call America “home.”

This year, the Army Field Band will be accompanied by international multi-platinum-selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes. Rimes has won 2 Grammy® Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 2 World Music Awards, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2 Country Music Association Awards, and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards. In 2022, LeAnn was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, which is an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.

Wednesday, July 3, 7:00 p.m., Independence Concert Stage presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market Streets

(NEW!) OUR AMERICA NOW, presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival — “Our America Now,” presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival, will feature five signature events, highlighting Wawa Welcome America’s ongoing commitment to create platforms for artists to have courageous conversations about what it means to be an American. The First Person Arts Festival is a one-of-a-kind storytelling festival dedicated to presenting art based on real-life stories by well-known and emerging artists across disciplines–and from around the world.

Artists will include Marc Lamont Hill, Betty J. Smithsonian, Roxane Gay, and Chris Gethard, and First Person Arts 2023/2024 StorySlam season winners. Thanks to the partnership with Wawa Welcome America, for the first time, the First Person Arts Festival will be completely free. For more information about the events and how to pre-register, visit www.firstpersonarts.org

Our America Now: TRIGGER, a courageous conversation about gun violence – “TRIGGER” is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles we play in combatting the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia and beyond. “TRIGGER” features storytellers from Philadelphia sharing their lived experiences with gun violence and their shared search for hope, help, and healing. Join Marc Lamont Hill and other “TRIGGER” storytellers for a live talk-back session with the community.

“TRIGGER” is directed by Glenn Holsten, produced by FreshFly Films and presented by the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, the DBHIDS Division of Planning Innovation, and the DBHIDS Engaging Males of Color Initiative. This event is FREE and presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. Pre-registration required.

Friday, June 28, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Philadelphia Film Society East, 125 S. 2nd Street

Our America Now: Speechless GrandSlam – Who is the “Best Philly Storyteller”? Find out at World Cafe Live Lounge LIVE! This season, these Philly storytellers wowed audiences with amazing stories never saying sorry for who they are. Now, it’s time for them to compete for $250 and bragging rights for the year! Join host Betty J Smithsonian and guest judge Lamarr Todd for a fun night filled with the best stories in Philly. This event is FREE and is presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival. Pre-registration required.

Saturday, June 29, 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., World Café Live, 3025 Walnut Street

Our America Now: A Conversation with Roxane Gay – Join New York Times bestselling author and columnist Roxane Gay for a conversation about sharing our own stories on our own terms. This event is FREE and is presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival. Pre-registration required.

Monday, July 1, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street

Our America Now: Beautiful/Anonymous with Chris Gethard– Experience the Beautiful/Anonymous podcast LIVE. One phone call. One hour. No names. No holds barred! Join Chris Gethard as he takes a live phone call from an anonymous caller. This event is FREE and is presented as part of the First Person Arts Festival. Pre-registration required.

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Independence Concert Stage presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market Streets

TRIED AND TRUE EVENTS, ALONG WITH NEW EVENTS IN 2024:

(NEW!) Declaration House Block Party — Celebrate the opening of Monument Lab’s newest exhibition at the Declaration House at Independence National Historical Park. This block party will commemorate the unveiling of Sonya Clark’s “The Descendants of Monticello” with special performances and will showcase several historic and artistic organizations from the area, including the African American Museum in Philadelphia, PhillyCAM, and more. This event is in partnership with Monument Lab at Independence National Historical Park.

Monday, June 24, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00pm, Declaration House, 7th Street between Market and Chestnut Streets

(NEW) Celebration of Innovation and Education, in partnership with Jefferson — In honor of Jefferson’s 200th Anniversary, join us at the new Jefferson Plaza in Center City for an afternoon celebrating innovation and education with free family-friendly programming for all to enjoy. Founded in 1824 as one of the nation’s first medical schools, Jefferson has grown to become a national global research university with over 200 undergraduate and graduate programs, and the region’s largest health system. Visit: July4thPhilly.com for more information.

Tuesday, June 25, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Jefferson Plaza, 12th & Chestnut Streets

Rocky Movie Night, in partnership with Independence Visitor Center & One Cathedral Square — A Wawa Welcome America tradition returns. Fans of all ages can again enjoy a free screening of the timeless classic, Rocky, on the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Guests are encouraged to come early to experience the new Rocky Shop and enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks and the pop-up beer garden produced by the Constellation Culinary Group. Free snacks will also be available courtesy of UTZ and Tastykake.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the spirit of Rocky by participating in one of two free 30-minute Rumble Boxing classes at the base of the steps. From first-time boxers to elite fighters, all are welcome, no matter their current fitness level. The two Rocky-themed free classes will offer an intense, dynamic shadow boxing & strength training workout set to old-school favorites and new-school beats. Advance class registration is encouraged. Visit: july4thphilly.com to pre-register. Activities, including the Rumble Boxing classes, will begin at 6 p.m. Movie will begin at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 26th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Wawa Hoagie Day® — Join Wawa for historic Hoagie Day, honoring local heroes, and building and serving 25,000 Wawa Shorti Hoagies. Hoagies will be served FREE at Noon along Arch Street between 5th & 6th Streets in the Independence Mall area. Guests can enjoy entertainment, including a performance by Voices of Service, a singing quartet of military veterans, along with free admission to the National Constitution Center all day, which includes a special Wawa History exhibit showing their more than 100 years of Philadelphia roots.

Thursday, June 27, 12 p.m., Arch Street between 5th & 6th Streets at Independence Mall

(NEW) Philadelphia Zoo 150th Anniversary Celebration, in partnership with Philadelphia Zoo – Join us at the Philadelphia Zoo to celebrate the 150th anniversary of America’s first zoo. Guests of all ages can enjoy performances, face painting, arts and crafts, games, and more! This free celebration will also feature unique opportunities to see some of your favorite animals and their keepers in an up-close and unique way. Guests can enjoy free admission to the Philadelphia Zoo 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., on a first come, first served basis.

Monday, July 1, 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue

(NEW) Red, White, & Blue To-Do – A partnership of cultural and historical institutions and Old City businesses, the Philadelphia Historic District has created a new event for 2024 and beyond — the “Red, White, & Blue To-Do” — to take place on July 2. John Adams declared that July 2 should be a day of “pomp and parade” from one end of the continent to the other. Philadelphia’s Historic District will welcome the world to celebrate in the place where it all began. The “Red, White, & Blue To-Do will take place throughout America’s most historic square mile with the Red, White, & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade, festooned decor, concerts, games, extended visitation hours at area historic attractions, restaurant specials, and much more. The Red, White, & Blue To-Do will debut on July 2, 2024, continuing to get bigger and more joyful each July 2 through 2026 and beyond, creating memories for residents and visitors.

Tuesday, July 2, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Historic District, various locations

(NEW) Go 4th & Learn: Carpenters’ Hall 250th Anniversary – Celebrate the 250th anniversary of Carpenters’ Hall, the host of the First Continental Congress in 1774, with entertainment, games, and a unique model of this historic treasure built with LEGO® bricks. Experience the excitement of classic live science demonstrations from The Franklin Institute, celebrating its 200th anniversary. Plus, exercise your own creativity with LEGO bricks and explore the impacts of climate change through interactive activities that educate and inspire.

Tuesday, July 2, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut Street

JULY 4TH PROGRAMMING – AN ENTIRE DAY OF NON-STOP FUN!

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, presented by Freedom Mortgage and Supported by VISIT PHILADELPHIA — With Independence Hall as the backdrop, celebrate July 4th and observe the evolving history of America’s freedom, with remarks by Mayor Cherelle Parker and a variety of notable guest speakers. Join us for the presentation of the inaugural Mayor’s One Philly Award, the Wawa Foundation Hero Award and The Celebrate Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage. This event is produced in partnership with the Office of the City Representative.

Thursday, July 4, live in person at 10:00 a.m. at Independence Hall, and broadcast on NBC10 and streamed on NBCU local platforms at 6:00 p.m.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization and its volunteers serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety, and mentoring and inspiring our youth. Four of the most compelling stories will be chosen for voting by the public. Voting will occur from June 13 – June 28, 2024. The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant from The Wawa Foundation, and three finalists will each receive a $10,000 grant. The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will be announced during the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on July 4. 2024. For more information on The Wawa Foundation Hero Award terms and conditions or to submit an entry, please visit: www.TheWawaFoundation.org.

The Celebrate Freedom Contest is open to all service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Entrants submit an essay of 1,500 characters or less based on their personal experience that answers the question: “What does freedom mean to me?” In 2023, Freedom Mortgage will make a $5 donation to both Feeding America and the USO (United Service Organizations) for each of the first 600 submissions, up to $3,000 total per charity. This donation to Feeding America will help provide at least 30,000 meals to people facing hunger. The Celebrate Freedom Contest grand prize award winner will receive a trip for two to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to attend the Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 4 and receive a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage. 2024 submissions have officially closed, and the winner will be announced on July 4th. For more information visit: freedommortgage.com/celebrate.

Salute to America Independence Day Parade supported by Freedom Mortgage— Celebrate where the nation was born 248 years ago with a patriotic parade featuring dynamic elements commemorating the history and culture that celebrates the people and diversity of our country. The parade will feature national and international groups, including representation from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Minnesota, and the Nation of Honduras. The parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m., starting at 2nd & Market Streets and continuing to City Hall. Guests can pick up a free beverage compliments of Wawa at 6th & Market, while supplies last.

Tuesday, July 4, 11:00 a.m., East Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks— The festival culminates with a star-studded concert on the Parkway, featuring performances by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar Kesha.

Prior to the concert, guests will enjoy a collaborative performance by DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime Philly on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage on the Parkway 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The concert will begin on the main stage at 7 p.m. and end with a breathtaking fireworks display. Televised live during primetime in its entirety on NBC10 & simulcast from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The free concert will also be live streamed on the NBC Philadelphia News channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play as well as www.nbc10.com. The concert will be streamed in Spanish on Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus, as well as www.telemundo62.com, enabling viewers to watch on any device.

Entry to the July 4th Concert & Fireworks is free and tickets are not required. Gates open at 4 p.m. All guests must enter at Logan Circle at 20th Street through the secure checkpoint, including magnetometers. Bags and beings are subject to search.

Thursday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m., Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Enter at 20th & Logan Square

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular — Courtesy of Wawa, the tradition of July 4th fireworks returns to the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The complete fireworks spectacular will be televised live on NBC10 at 9:30 p.m. and simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The fireworks will be live streamed on the NBC Philadelphia News channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto, and Xumo Play, as well as www.nbc10.com. The fireworks will be streamed in Spanish on Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus, as well as www.telemundo62.com, enabling viewers to watch on any device.

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Free Museum Days—Philadelphia’s most notable museums, cultural institutions, and attractions will open their doors free of charge, or, for an optional pay-what-you-wish donation, throughout the entire festival. Times per museum may vary.

The full Free Museum Day series includes:

Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Laurel Hill Mansion; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Strawberry Mansion Museum

Monday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Free Library of Philadelphia Rare Book Department

Tuesday, June 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Stenton *pre-registration required; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Underground Railroad Museum at the Historic Belmont Mansion; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Elfreth’s Alley Museum

Wednesday, June 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Woodmere Museum; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Wyck Historic House; 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. | The Fabric Workshop Museum

Thursday, June 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | National Constitution Center *courtesy of Wawa

Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Fireman’s Hall Museum; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.| Penn Museum *pre-registration required; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion Victorian House Museum & Garden

Saturday, June 29, 9:30 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. | The Masonic Temple, Library, and Museum; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Arch Street Meeting House; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.| American Philosophical Society Museum

Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | American Swedish Historical Museum

Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Mutter Museum *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | National Liberty Museum *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | The Barnes Foundation *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | The Rodin Museum

Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Carpenters’ Hall Museum

Wednesday, July 3, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Wagner Free Institute Museum; 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Academy of Natural Sciences *pre-registration required; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Eastern State Penitentiary *pre-registration required

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cliveden; 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Johnson House Historic Site *pre-registration required

July 4th Concert + Fireworks Tickets –Wawa Welcome America will provide multiple opportunities for attendees to obtain free tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks, including ticket giveaways around the city prior to the festival and at select festival events, as well as the ability to download free tickets right to their device. *Please note: Tickets are not required to attend the July 4th Concert + Fireworks, however, tickets are required for the front section, closest to the stage.

BROADCAST + STREAMING

As the exclusive broadcast partner, NBC10, Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, utilizing their TV, streaming and digital platforms, will bring Wawa Welcome America directly to people in their living rooms, backyards, beaches, or wherever they choose to celebrate. NBC10 will broadcast and stream the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on Thursday, July 4, at 6 p.m., followed by the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert live from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during primetime in its entirety, followed by the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, courtesy of Wawa, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. NBC10’s coverage of the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, concert and fireworks will be simulcast from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The free concert will also be live streamed on NBC Philadelphia News channels on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play, as well as www.nbc10.com, and can be viewed on any device. The free concert will also be live streamed in Spanish on Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus, as well as www.telemundo62.com. Starting on Juneteenth, NBC10 and Telemundo62 will offer daily coverage of the events of the 16-day festival on all platforms. Among the events covered, will be Hispanic Fiesta on June 22 and 23, from its new location at JFK bridge. NBC10’s local, daily lifestyle show, “Philly Live,” will provide on-going coverage of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. Viewers will be able to enjoy these events on air and on their favorite digital device. Comcast NBCUniversal is the presenting media partner of the festival providing exclusive service ranging from broadcast to communications.