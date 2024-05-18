Wawa Welcome America announces GRAMMY® Award-winning talent lineup for Philadelphia’s July 4th concert and fireworks

Philly’s 16-day Independence Day festival is back with family-friendly events, fireworks, and more, culminating with a prime-time July 4th concert starring three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Kesha Welcome America, Inc. recently announced an exciting lineup of talent, new and returning programming, free family-friendly events, and more for the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Festival, Philadelphia’s annual July Fourth celebration. The festival will feature an expanded lineup of free multicultural & multigenerational events throughout Philadelphia and will culminate on July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a free star-studded concert featuring the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist NE-YO and Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist Kesha.

NE-YO

Once again, Wawa Welcome America will feature a lineup of tried-and-true programming that Philadelphians have come to know and love, combined with new events designed to showcase and celebrate the rich multicultural fabric of Philadelphia, all while activating iconic public spaces across our great city. As Wawa Welcome America continues to grow and expand leading up to America’s 250th birthday in 2026, this year’s festival will feature a slate of world class talent designed to put Philadelphia and the festival on a global stage. In addition to Ne-Yo and Kesha, Wawa Welcome America will also feature performances by LeAnn Rimes, Tamela Mann, Kid ‘n Play, and more.

With a continued focus on arts, culture, education, wellness, history, and performance, the 2024 festival will feature beloved programming such as concerts, fireworks, block parties, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day®, and more. Wawa Welcome America is continuing their dedication to making the festival inclusive and multicultural and will once again include a slate of programming in commemoration of Juneteenth, along with the 40+ year tradition of Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta, celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage through food, dance, and music. This year’s festival will again begin on June 19 and run until July 4.

Tamela Mann

The Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia will conclude on the evening of July 4 with the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks starring the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist NE-YO, and Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist Kesha. Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the concert will be performed at 7:00 p.m. in front of a live audience on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and broadcast in English on NBC10 for viewers to enjoy from their homes. The concert will be followed by Philadelphia’s largest annual fireworks display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Entry to the July 4th Concert & Fireworks is free and tickets are not required. For full festival schedule and information, please visit: www.july4thphilly.com