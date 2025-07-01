Wawa Welcome America features Hip-Hop trailblazer LL Cool J and Grammy award-winning R&B singer and Philly native Jazmine Sullivan

Parkway fireworks show

— Photo by J. Fusco for Visit Philadelphia

To headline Philadelphia’s July 4th concert and fireworks

PHILADELPHIA – Welcome America, Inc. is featuring an exciting lineup of talent, new and returning programming, and free family-friendly events for the 2025 Wawa Welcome America Festival, Philadelphia’s annual July Fourth celebration. The festival will feature an expanded lineup of free multicultural and multigenerational events throughout Philadelphia and will culminate on July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a free star-studded concert featuring LL Cool J and Grammy® Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan.

Wawa Welcome America will once again feature a lineup of tried-and-true programming that Philadelphians have come to know and love, combined with new events designed to showcase and celebrate the best of Philadelphia as Wawa Welcome America continues to grow and expand leading up to America’s 250th birthday in 2026 – what is slated to be an unprecedented summer of celebration with Philadelphia at center stage. Some of these new events were announced last month, like the For the Fans Block Party in partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and the official return of Pops on Independence, a 40+ year tradition.

LL Cool J. Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

The 2025 festival will feature beloved programming such as concerts, fireworks, block parties, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day, and more, with a continued focus on arts, culture, wellness, history, and performance. Wawa Welcome America is continuing their commitment to inclusivity and showcasing all of Philadelphia’s cultures and will once again include a slate of programming in commemoration of Juneteenth, along with the over 40-year tradition of Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta, celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage through food, dance, and music, and at an exciting new location at LOVE Park this year. This year’s festival will again run until July 4.

The Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia will conclude on the evening of July 4 with the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks starring LL Cool J and Grammy® Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan. Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the concert will be performed at 7:00 p.m. in front of a live audience on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and broadcast in English on NBC10 for viewers to enjoy from their homes. The concert will be followed by Philadelphia’s largest annual fireworks display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For full festival schedule and information, please visit www.july4thphilly.com and be sure to follow along with us on social leading up to the festival for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks – Facebook: Wawa Welcome America, Instagram and Twitter: @July4thPhilly

Jazmine Sullivan. Editorial credit: L Paul Mann / Shutterstock.com

WAWA WELCOME AMERICA 2025 FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Sunday, June 29, 4:00p.m. – 9:00p.m., The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive Movie on the Mall — Enjoy a free screening of Independence Day on Independence Mall in partnership with Independence Visitor Center. Bring your own blankets/chairs and get ready for an evening of entertainment.

Tuesday, July 1, 7:00p.m., Independence National Historic Park, 6th and Market Streets

Red, White, and Blue To-Do — The Philadelphia Historic District partners are gearing up for the annual Red, White, and Blue To-Do celebration, commemorating a day of “pomp and parade,” as declared by John Adams in 1776, encouraging visitors to celebrate independence in the place where it all began. A vibrant display of patriotic celebration, Red, White, and Blue To-Do features flag raisings, events at historic sites and museums, and the Red, White, and Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade with red wagon floats and entertainment, as well as a block party, live music, happy hours, extended hours at historic attractions, and ending with a patriotic concert on Independence Mall. For more information, visit https://www.phlvisitorcenter.com/red-white-blue-to-do-philadelphia-pa.

Red, White, and Blue To-Do Highlights Include:

Naturalization Ceremony

Red, White, and Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade

All-American Block Party supported by Bank of America, produced in partnershipwith Wawa Welcome America, on 3rd Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets -visitors can enjoy music by DJ Sophia Rocks, games, family-friendly activities, and more.

Wednesday, July 2, 9:00a.m. – 9:00p.m., Historic District, various locations

Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band presented by American Airlines —The U.S. Army Field Band returns to Independence Mall to conclude Red, White, and Blue To-Do with a rousing performance honoring our Soldiers and Veterans, while showcasing the talented musicians and artists in the Army. This free concert is presented by American Airlines and will featuring a special performance by Grammy-nominated musical duo, The War And Treaty.

About The War And Treaty:

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. They were nominated for the Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards and have also been nominated for Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards two years in a row and for Vocal Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Wednesday, July 2, 7:00p.m., Independence Concert Series Stage presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Independence National Historical Park at 6th and Market Streets Pops On Independence — An over 40-year tradition returns, as the Philly Pops take the stage on Independence Mall under the newly appointed Music Director, Chris Dragon. The No Name Pops announced earlier in April that they will take the name of the Philly Pops officially on July 1 and their first performance under their new name would be on the evening of July 3 during the festival. This monumental evening will feature a special performance by Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer Ben Folds.

About Ben Folds:

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records

Thursday, July 3, 7:00p.m., Independence Concert Series Stage presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Independence National Historical Park at 6th and Market Streets July 4th in Philadelphia

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony supported by VISIT PHILADELPHIA® — With Independence Hall as the backdrop, celebrate July 4th and observe the evolving history of America’s freedom. This inspiring event will feature remarks by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, the presentation of the Mayor’s One Philly Award and the 10th Anniversary of The Wawa Foundation Hero Award – both honoring individuals and organizations making a difference in our city, with musical guests DJ Diamond Kuts and Suzann Christine. This event is produced in partnership with the Office of the City of Representative.

Friday, July 4, 10:00a.m., at Independence Hall, 5th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets

Salute to Independence Parade — Bring your lawn chairs and the entire family and take a seat along the parade route to experience a visual and musical extravaganza celebrating our nation. This year’s parade begins with a traveling dance production set to the music of a special song written by the parade producer, Todd Marcocci, titled “America My Home Sweet Home”

Get ready to clap your hands and dance along. The parade will feature a diverse mix of floats, entertainers, marching musical groups, and more. For the first time ever, the World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps from Reading, PA will canvas the parade route with amazing music and precision, along with the Corotegas Latin Marching Band, all the way from Honduras. A highlight of this year’s parade will be the debut of the first float set for the 2026 parade celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, with special features nodding to our country’s birth and its roots right here in the City of Brotherly Love. Guests can enjoy giveaways from Wawa along the parade route.

This year’s parade begins at 5th and Chestnut Streets and travels in front of Independence Hall in the exact steps of our founding fathers, and then turns right onto 6th Street, and then left onto Market Street, ending at Arch and Broad Streets.

Friday, July 4, 11:00a.m., 5th and Chestnut, then along East Market Street to City Hall July 4th Concert and Fireworks — The Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia will conclude on the evening of July 4 with the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks as Hip-Hop Trailblazer LL Cool J brings the energy, the legacy, and the culture to Philadelphia’s biggest stage with DJ Z-Trip on the turntables.

The evening will also feature a performance from Grammy® Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, and Philadelphia native, Jazmine Sullivan.

Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the concert will be performed at 7:00 p.m. in front of a live audience on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and broadcast in English on NBC10 for viewers to enjoy from their homes. The concert will be followed by Philadelphia’s largest annual fireworks display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Prior to the start of the July 4th Concert and Fireworks, concert-goers can enjoy entertainment on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage, along with local food trucks, Rita’s Italian Ice, official Italian water ice partner of Wawa Welcome America, and a chip giveaway from Herr’s in The Oasis Food Market supported by Philadelphia International Airport, interactive activities, including wellness and relaxation activities at Well-being on Wheels presented by Independence Blue Cross, along with nutrition takeaways in partnership with Sharing Excess.

New this year, guests 21+ can immerse themselves in the Beer Garden Experience in partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a curated lounge featuring Tito’s signature cocktails: Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Tito’s Lemonade Spritz along with local Chaddsford Wine available for purchase. This relaxing outdoor space will have giveaways from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and activities to check out before and during the concert that you won’t want to miss.

Televised live during primetime in its entirety on NBC10 and simulcast from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and COZI TV. The free concert will also be live streamed on NBC10 Philadelphia News channels on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play as well as www.nbc10.com and the NBC10 app.

Entry to the July 4th Concert and Fireworks is FREE and tickets are not required to enter the Parkway. However, tickets are required for the front section. FREE tickets to the front section can be obtained through one of the ticket giveaways – American Airlines is proud to present the

Priority July 4th Ticket Giveaway on Wawa Welcome America’s social media channels (Instagram and X: @july4thphilly / Facebook: Wawa Welcome America), giving fans a chance to win exclusive front-section access. Additionally, event attendees can score tickets through our Daily Ticket Giveaway presented by Bank of America, happening on-site at select events throughout the festival.

Gates open at 5 p.m. All guests must enter Logan Square and 20th Street through the secure checkpoint, including magnetometers. Bags and beings are subject to search. Friday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m., Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Enter at 20th and Logan Square

About LL Cool J:

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time Grammy® Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, LL Cool J has created one of the most multifaceted careers and brands in entertainment and continues to display his wide range of talents with every project. Four decades after he first burst onto the scene, LL Cool J continues his vibrant, trailblazing career.

LL Cool J began in the nascent, burgeoning rap and Hip-Hop scene of the 80’s, which developed into the musical and cultural phenomenon that is today’s Hip-Hop. All the while, LL Cool J has remained a musical and cultural force, a living icon and a significant, relevant artist.

In March 2018, LL launched his own SiriusXM timeless Hip-Hop channel entitled “LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio,” garnering millions of daily listeners. The channel features a wide range of timeless Hip-Hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives curated, programmed and presented by the award-winning artist. Since its founding, Rock The Bells has developed into a global platform that has become the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop.

Last year, LL made his latest artistic contribution and continued elevating Hip-Hop culture after over a decade long hiatus with the September 6th, 2024 release of his highly anticipated new album, THE FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), executive produced by Hip-Hop innovator and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Q-Tip, of A Tribe Called Quest. With this album, LL helped celebrate the 40th anniversary of the creation of Def Jam Recordings and became the first Hip-Hop artist to chart Billboard entries across five decades, reaffirming his legacy as a pioneering force and enduring voice in music and culture.

About Jazmine Sullivan:

Often cited as one of today’s most dynamic vocalists, two-time Grammy Award winner and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan took the world by storm in 2021 with the lauded Heaux Tales. The project, featuring vulnerable lyrics and candid spoken word interludes, marked Sullivan’s second #1 R&B Albums chart debut. Heaux Tales garnered widespread critical praise, appearing on numerous best-of-the-year lists, including NPR, Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, and Vulture, and securing top 10 positions on lists by The New York Times, FADER, Complex, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Time, among others. The widespread success and cultural impact of Heaux Tales led to her inclusion in the 2022 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. Sullivan’s original song “Stand Up” was featured in MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film Till. This followed her stirring rendition of “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis.

With new music on the horizon, Jazmine is scheduled to perform at several festivals during the summer of 2025, including the Cincinnati Music Festival, EmpowHER Festival, and Blue Note Jazz Festival.

Score your spot in the front section of the July 4th concert. American Airlines is proud to present the Priority July 4th Ticket Giveaway on our social media channels (Instagram and X: @july4thphilly / Facebook: Wawa Welcome America), giving fans a chance to win exclusive front-section access. Plus, don’t miss the Daily Ticket Giveaway presented by Bank of America, happening on-site at select events throughout the festival.

Both giveaways offer a limited number of tickets—so stay tuned to our social channels and stop by the Wawa Welcome America tent at festival events to claim your chance before they’re gone.

Free Museum Days — Philadelphia’s most notable museums, cultural institutions, and attractions will open their doors free of charge, or, for an optional pay-what-you-wish donation, throughout the entire festival.