West Philadelphia artist brings cartoon characters to life through colorful drawings and paintings

Artist Terrence Chambers displays his illustrations of Michael Jackson.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

Aspiring cartoonist Terrence Chambers, 42, has just recently entered Philadelphia’s mainstream art scene after selling his artwork for nearly two decades from his Wynnefield studio with an eye toward bigger and better things.

Previously, Chambers worked as an art instructor in Center City at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Currently working as a full-time security guard, life hasn’t been easy for the young and talented West Philadelphia based artist, who had to sell his entire art collection of old drawings and sketches to help pay his bills.

For nearly a decade, despite facing the challenges of maintaining his art career and pursuing a position at an international art studio, he has refused to give up his dream to become a top-notch cartoon artist for Warner Brothers or the Walt Disney company.

During his free time, Chambers also volunteers his services for the Eastern Service Workers Association in South Philadelphia. For the last five years, he has participated in many of their events, creating his artwork for free. He said he enjoys drawing pictures of people and making them feel happy after he makes final touches on the portraits.

Recently at a Halloween party that took place on October 25 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Chambers invited a number of adults and children to have their portraits drawn. Within minutes, many people gave their sign of approval after the portraits were completed.

One of Chambers’ political cartoons.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

“It’s a good feeling to see people happy because it gives me a chance to share my artistic gift with the public,” Chambers said. “I wanted to do something that would bring smiles to the faces of adults and children. I like to use my artwork to give people a better sense of hope for tomorrow.

I like to bring smiles to children’s faces because it makes them feel [that] they are actually meeting a professional artist. It’s [fun] to meet people and show them what I can actually do.”

During the event, Chambers took the time to show off two colorful drawings of Michael Jackson. Both drawings were done in the memory of Jackson’s famous Halloween hit, “Thriller.” Just this week, Michael Jackson’s 1984 hit “Thriller” was recognized for being placed in the Top 10 in Billboard’s Hot 100 which makes “The King of Pop” the first music star to have a song placed in the Top 10 across six different decades: 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

“It was actually my first time drawing pictures of Michael Jackson,” Chambers said. “Because of the Halloween season, I decided to take a crack at it. I wanted to do the pictures in the spirit of Halloween. I knew it would be something different, plus I wanted to [pay] homage to “The King of Pop.” I knew it would be a special occasion for the Halloween party. I knew the pictures would catch people’s attention. It was a challenge for me, but I was happy to do it.”

During the Halloween party, people were eating, dancing, playing games and having a good time in their costumes. Members of the Eastern Service Workers Association served hot dogs, slices of pizza, pieces of fried chicken and other delicious food at their tables for all the Halloween partygoers. Meantime, around the room, the sound of Halloween music could be heard playing through a booming sound system. Songs like the “Monster Mash, “Thriller” and “The Haunted House of Rock” were heard throughout the party. The Halloween tunes created a fun and spooky atmosphere. On the other side of the room, musician Bernard Reed could be heard playing his flute along with the music. While the party was going on, free candy was distributed to all of the happy kids.

Even though the party was a fun and exciting event for the children, people of all ages asked for portraits.

“I thought my picture was really cute,” said Mickey D., who lives in West Philadelphia. “I’m going to take my picture and put it inside my office at my job.”

Chambers’ artwork makes him stand out in a competitive profession. He has been able to produce more paintings and drawings in his spare time aside from his more formal pieces.

“I know I was given a gift for a reason,” Chambers said. “Since [becoming] an artist, I wanted to share my gift with other people around the world. I wanted to show my worth to any company or association that would give me the opportunity to prove myself. I have had people tell me they would keep me under consideration. Because of my situation, I would like a company to take [an interest] in me and my artwork. One day, I would like to become my own boss, possibly become a successful entrepreneur.”

Chambers hopes to take the growing success he is experiencing locally to the next level, he said.

“If a business or a big organization would take notice [of] me and give me an opportunity, I know I would make them really proud,” Chambers said. “I’m 42 years old, and I’m just an artist from West Philadelphia who needs to prove myself to the world. Right now, I have reached a point in my life where I’m ready to make a brand-new start and move straight into the future. At the end of the day, I want to be setup to work for a great company for the rest of my life.”

Chambers plans to participate in more events for the Eastern Service Workers Association in the coming months and hopes to keep creating opportunities for his artwork to reach people around the world.

Those interested in obtaining Terrence Chambers’ services can reach him at: (267) 432-6173 and leave a message.