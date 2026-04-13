‘You, Me & Tuscany’: A review

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Contains Spoilers

“You, Me & Tuscany” is a sweet, funny, romantic escape where the pasta is always al dente, and the lies are always entertaining. The romantic comedy follows the life of Anna played by Halle Bailey, whose attempt to live the life she’s always wanted quickly unravels, only to come together in the most unexpected ways.

Written by Ryan and Kristin Engle, produced by Will Packer and Johanna Byer, and directed by Kat Coiro, “You, Me & Tuscany” also stars Regé-Jean Page (Michael), Marco Calvani (Lorenzo), Aziza Scott (Claire), Lorenzo de Moor (Matteo), Nia Vardalos (Mrs. Dunn), Isabella Ferrari (Gabriella), Stefania Cassini (Nonna Alessia), Desirée Pöpper (Isabella), Stella Pecollo (Francesca) and Paolo Sassanelli (Vincenzo).

One lie begets another when Anna’s wealthy employer, Mrs. Dunn, discovers Anna wearing her clothes and pretending to live her life while house sitting. Fired and kicked out with nowhere to go, Anna ends up at her best friend Claire’s hotel, begging for a room. She lands at the bar, where she charges her phone, hoping one of her maxed-out credit cards will pay for her burger, fries, and side of honey. Anna’s unique order sparks a conversation during a chance encounter with Matteo, a handsome Italian stranger.

After a few drinks, Anna shares pieces of her life story — including dropping out of culinary arts school. Matteo opens up about his own life and shows Anna a photo of his unoccupied villa in Italy. No numbers exchanged, no promises made — just a photograph and a ‘what-if.’ Anna trades one lie for another — booking a flight to Tuscany not just as an escape, but as a way to fulfill a lifelong dream: cooking in Italy alongside her late mother. When Anna arrives in the middle of a local holiday and finds every room booked solid, she makes a reckless but very on-brand choice to break into Matteo’s home.

Once inside, curiosity gets the best of Anna. She finds an engagement ring and tries it on. That is precisely when Matteo’s mother Gabriella and grandmother Nonna Alessia walk in. Instead of confessing, Anna panics and leans into the lie. She becomes the fiancé of Matteo—the man in the random selfies on her phone that she met once.

Matteo, the prodigal son, left the family business a year prior to pursue a life of his own in America. He is currently on the outs with his family, especially his father, and has not returned since. To add to an already complicated situation, Matteo is not the only handsome stranger in this story. There is Michael, the nephew turned adopted son after tragedy took the lives of both his parents. Michael is gorgeous, responsible, charming, and runs the family’s vineyard and restaurant. He is everything Matteo abandoned. The love triangle is set — Anna, trapped in a fake engagement to the absent Matteo, falls for the present, steady Michael.

The film’s engine is the family itself. A hilarious, oversharing sister Francesca, Gabriella, an overbearing but lovable mother eager to wedding-plan, Vincenzo, a stoic but incredibly insightful father, and Nona Alessia, a skeptical but wise grandmother—all of them fall for Anna before she even admits her own feelings for Michael. Their warmth and Anna’s longing for family are the heart of this film.

Of course, the lie cannot last. News of the fake engagement makes its way to America, and Matteo returns. Anna is brought before the family to tell the truth, only for Matteo to change his mind, realizing that his family no longer being angry with him is worth continuing the lie.

Anna, who has tasted what it is like to have a family again, has an agonizing choice to make.

The emotional climax comes during the final day of a festival, when a freak accident prevents Vincenzo from cooking. Anna steps into the kitchen for the first time since her mother died and she dropped out of culinary school. Her rediscovery of food — and of herself — is quiet and earned. No grand speeches — just a woman remembering who she was before grief silenced her.

In the end, Anna must determine whether to continue living a lie or follow her heart — allowing herself to fall for Michael. The film answers that question with exactly the warmth you hope for. The chemistry between Bailey and Page is undeniable.

Genuinely romantic, sweet, funny, with hijinks on full display, “You, Me & Tuscany” is less about the lie and more about what we risk finding a place where we truly belong.

“You, Me & Tuscany” opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 10. Check your local listings for showtimes.