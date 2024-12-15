A culinary trip through Italy: 5 delicious destinations

BPT

Dreaming about a trip to Italy? Italy is a magical, mystical blend of timeless history and artistic masterpieces, scenery that will take your breath away, warm, friendly people who will make you feel like family, and all of it wrapped up in un amorè per la cucina Italiana — a love of Italian food.

Long, leisurely meals with family and friends are not just a tradition here, they are the heart and soul of the Italian people. Regions in Italy are revered for their specialties, and for travelers, a must-do experience is enjoying these regional dishes in the places they originated. You will never have heavenly, silky pasta carbonara better than in Rome. The most delicious pizza of your life? Look no further than Naples.

But planning a trip around Italy’s legendary cuisine can be a bit daunting. How do you know where to go and what to eat when you’re there?

With deep roots in Italy, travelers can feel confident that Perillo will deliver unforgettable Italian experiences at an exceptional value, whether traveling on an escorted tour or an independent custom vacation.

Here are some regions where Perillo Tours takes visitors, and the dishes Steve says are must-haves when you’re there.

Rome. In the spring, Roman markets are filled with just-picked artichokes. If you’re lucky enough to be in the Eternal City during this season, you are in for a culinary treat you can’t get anywhere else on the planet. Rome is known for Carciofi alla Romana, or Roman-style artichokes, an otherworldly concoction of whole artichokes, lemon juice, parsley, mint, garlic, olive oil and white wine, braised to perfection. The braising brings out the artichoke’s flavor like no other cooking method, elevating it to “food of the Gods” status. They’re a perfect side dish or a light supper with crusty bread.

Tuscany. The light in Tuscany is different than the light anywhere else in the world. It bathes the landscape in a golden glow that makes everything more beautiful, including their tables. Siena and Florence are known for many hearty wild boar stews and soups using cannelli beans and stale bread, but the one must-have here is Bistecca alla Fiorentina, which is a Chianina beef steak, cut to exact specifications and grilled rare.

You haven't had pizza until you've had it in Naples. Top three pizza places, all in Naples: Starita (Always crowded with locals. One of the best!), Sorbillo (Long lines but the pizza is worth the wait!) and Pizzeria Brandi (Delicious pizza with a special story behind it. This is where the Margherita pizza was invented!)

Sicily. This legendary Mediterranean island is familiar to many Americans from "The Godfather" film, but it is most famous for its food. Palermo's bustling street markets are a highlight. What to eat when you're there? Cannoli, of course. It's a crisp pastry shell stuffed with sweetened ricotta cheese and sometimes sprinkled with pistachios or chocolate. Another must-have: Arancino, a fried rice ball stuffed with tomato sauce, peas and meat, or get one with ham, béchamel and cheese.

Venice. This city of romance, with gondolas floating down lazy canals and shops along winding, ancient cobblestoned streets and alleyways, is a treat for the senses. Try the Cicchetti, which is a bit like the Venetian version of tapas. Small portions of several dishes that are served to the table, meant to be shared. You’ll get crostini topped with a variety of spreads, panini sandwiches, shrimp or other seafood, and polpette, fried balls with tuna, meats or potato. And do not miss the tiramisu. Trust us on this one.

One popular food you won’t find in Italy? Spaghetti and meatballs. That’s a creation of Italian Americans. Try the Bolognese or wild boar ragu instead.

