Image

4 Mar 2026

A hearty stew to celebrate St. Pat’s

Green beer and decor may get all the attention, but for hosts looking to wow their St. Patrick’s Day guests or astound their loved ones, a traditional Irish recipe can become an annual tradition. Celebrate the luck o’ the Irish with this St. Patrick’s Day Stew, a hearty, beefy meal loaded with chuck stew meat, potatoes, carrots, onions and, of course, stout beer.

To find more recipes that put tradition center stage, visit Culinary.net

St. Patrick’s Day Stew
Recipe adapted from Simply Recipes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Servings: 6

1 1/4 pounds marbled chuck beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
1 teaspoon salt, plus additional to taste, divided
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
6 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups beef stock
2 cups water
1 cup extra stout beer
1 cup red wine
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons butter
1 large onion, chopped
4 carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Sprinkle beef chunks with 1 teaspoon salt. In large pot over medium-high heat, heat olive oil.

Pat beef dry with paper towels and add to pot, working in batches to avoid crowding pot. Cook until browned on one side then flip and brown.

Add garlic cloves to pot with beef and saute 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add beef stock, water, beer, wine, tomato paste, sugar, thyme, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves. Stir.

Bring mixture to simmer then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

In separate pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add onions and carrots; saute until golden, about 15 minutes.

After beef mixture simmers 1 hour, add onions, carrots and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer uncovered until beef and vegetables are tender, about 40 minutes. Discard bay leaves and spoon excess fat.

Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash
Source: Culinary.net

