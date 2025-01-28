A savvy weeknight family meal

FAMILY FEATURES

Because this time of year can be crazy busy, drive-thru meals can easily become the norm. While fast-food burgers may do the trick once in a while, they can get old quick if your family is eating them every other night. This quick and easy Baked Spaghetti can bring everybody back to the table and it won’t break the bank either. Find more weeknight dinner inspiration at: Culinary.net.

Baked Spaghetti

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Servings: 4-6

1 pound ground beef

1 pound spaghetti noodles

1 jar (16 ounces) alfredo sauce

1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 cups shredded cheese

French bread or breadsticks, for serving

Heat oven to 350 F.

Brown and drain ground beef. Cook noodles according to package instructions. Drain noodles; add alfredo sauce and mix well.

Add marinara sauce, garlic powder and onion powder to ground beef. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place noodles in 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spoon beef mixture on top but do not mix in. Cover with shredded cheese then cover with foil and bake 30-40 minutes.

Serve with French bread or breadsticks.

Source: Culinary.net