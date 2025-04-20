A springtime twist on classic chicken soup



Family Features

Chasing away those final cool days in the spring can be done in a cinch: just turn classic chicken noodle soup into a fresh, lemony meal. This Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup calls to mind those classic brothy soups from when you were a kid but with a flavorful spring twist. Serve with fresh cucumber sandwiches for a veggie-forward meal and find more soup inspiration at Culinary.net.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Servings: 4-6

2 carrots

2 celery stalks

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups cooked, chopped chicken

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

6 cups broth

1 cup orzo

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup heavy cream

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

cucumber sandwiches, for serving

Chop carrots and celery. In pot, saute with butter.

In bowl, mix chicken with lemon juice and lemon pepper then set aside.

After carrots and celery are tender, add broth and orzo to pot. Then add garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and sugar. Simmer 10 minutes then add chicken and cream; simmer about 5 minutes.

Add salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with cucumber sandwiches



Source: Culinary.net