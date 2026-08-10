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3:03 AM / Monday August 10, 2026

10 Aug 2026

A Stuffed Tomato Snack

August 10, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:


Culinary.net

Whether you need a quick appetizer or something to snack on, these Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes make for an appealing bite.
Find more snack recipes at Culinary.net

Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes
24-48 cherry tomatoes
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced
3 green onion stalks, diced
2 teaspoons minced dill
fresh dill, for garnish


Cut thin slice off top of each tomato. Scoop out pulp. Invert tomatoes on paper towel to drain.


In medium bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in cucumber, green onion and dill. Spoon mixture into tomatoes. Top with fresh dill


Refrigerate until ready to serve.

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