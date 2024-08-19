Best back-to-school tips from a registered dietitian

BPT

As summer winds down and the busy back-to-school season approaches, maintaining healthy habits is essential for a smooth transition into the classroom. To help parents feel more prepared to take on the school year ahead, registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares a few valuable tips.

Take study breaks

Getting the kids to spend time on homework can be tough to enforce, but you can make it easier by planning short breaks to recharge. Encourage the kids to step away from homework for a quick brain rest or an exercise break to get the body moving for 10-15 minutes. Integrating breaks into homework time can also prevent burnout and keep the atmosphere positive and productive, ensuring they come back refreshed and ready to crush that next assignment.

Pack in the protein

Ensure lunchboxes and after-school snacks are packed with healthy protein options such as cheese or meat sticks, yogurt, milk, hard-boiled eggs or nuts. These nutritional powerhouses will keep kids feeling satisfied throughout the day, supporting their energy levels and concentration. Incorporating a variety of protein-rich foods also helps promote overall growth and development.

Walk for better focus

Whether in the morning before school or right after dinner, a quick walk around the block with the kids can help boost energy levels and improve focus. Simple yet effective, a quick walk allows them to release any pent-up energy and clears their minds, ultimately benefiting both their physical and mental health.

Enjoy after-school activities

Enrolling kids in after-school sports, music lessons or arts clubs can help kids stay active and burn off energy, while also providing fantastic opportunities for fun and socializing. These activities not only promote physical, mental and emotional wellness, but also teach important life skills that can transfer into the classroom including teamwork, discipline and time management.

Get back into hygiene habits

The return to school and after-school activities raises the potential exposure to viruses, so it’s important to maintain regular hygiene habits. Encourage thorough hand washing when getting home from school, before and after meals and post-outdoor activities. Additionally, reminding kids to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing can further reduce the spread of germs.

Explore new recipes as a family

After a long day of school, homework and other activities, getting together as a family to test out new recipes can be a great way to unwind. This is also the perfect way to incorporate nutritious foods into everyone’s diets, like Eggland’s Best eggs, which contain more than double the Vitamin B12 and 6 times more Vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs, to keep you energized and satisfied throughout the day and boost your body’s immunity to fight off harmful bacteria.

Try these delicious Anytime Trail Mix Cookies from Eggland’s Best. They are packed with nutritious ingredients like Eggland’s Best eggs, rolled oats, nuts and seeds, making them a wholesome snack throughout the day.

Eggland’s Best Anytime Trail Mix Cookies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Yield: 24 cookies

Ingredients:

2 Eggland’s Best Eggs, large

1 cup rolled oats

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup mixed nuts/seeds, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips

Cooking spray

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pulse oats in blender a few times, until mostly a flour texture. Set aside. In a bowl, mash banana with a fork or potato masher (it’ll be about 1/2 cup). Stir in Eggland’s Best Eggs and honey, until smooth. Stir in oat flour, nuts and chocolate chips. Mist baking pan with cooking spray. With a cookie scoop or spoon, place batter into 24 cookies (about 1 tablespoon each). With clean fingers, lightly pat down each one to look like a cookie shape, because the batter won’t spread when baked. Bake approximately 12 minutes, until bottoms are golden.

Additional Notes: