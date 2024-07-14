Bring a chill to summer with cool, creamy cheesecake

FAMILY FEATURES
When it’s hot but you crave something sweet, turn to a delicious dessert that’s cool and creamy. French Style Cheesecake with Vanilla Wafer Crust offers the best of both worlds as a fresh, no-bake, refrigerated favorite you can top with chocolate, fruit, or vanilla wafer crumbs. Find more summer dessert ideas at: Culinary.net.
French Style Cheesecake with Vanilla Wafer Crust
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Total time: 25 minutes, plus 3 hours refrigeration
Servings: 8
Crust:
2 cups vanilla wafers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
1/4 cup brown sugar
Whipped cream:
1 cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cheesecake:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup powdered sugar
To make crust: Mix crushed vanilla wafers, melted butter, and sugar; press into pie pan or individual pudding cups.
To make whipped cream: In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, mix heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla until thickened into whipped cream.
To make cheesecake: Add softened cream cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar to the whipped cream bowl. Using an electric mixer, mix until smooth. Pour over vanilla wafer crust and chill for 3 hours.
