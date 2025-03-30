Bring the family together with baked breakfast pizzas

FAMILY FEATURES

If you feel like it’s a struggle to get the entire family together for a meal, it might be time to put fun back on the menu. A little creativity and a few favorite ingredients are all it takes to bring back family mealtime and spend precious moments at the table.

These Individual Sweetpotato Breakfast Pizzas are a perfect way to start a weekend morning, offering a delicious invitation to loved ones to join you in the kitchen. Equal parts sweet, savory and nutritious, you can enjoy seeing smiles on their faces while feeling good about what you’re serving them.

Providing just the right touch of sweetness are North Carolina Sweetpotatoes, one of the most versatile vegetables in the produce department.

They’re easy to add to a variety of recipes — even breakfast pizza — to enhance flavor and nutrition. Try them on the stove, baked, microwaved, grilled, slow-cooked or air-fried for quick and easy options that are a breeze in the kitchen.

Spelled as one word to avoid confusion with the white potato (a distinctly different species), sweetpotatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease. In fact, they’re even considered a “diabetes superfood” by the American Diabetes Association. As a natural sweetener, they give recipes that sweet flavor you crave without the added sugar.

Whether they become your favorite oft-used ingredient, or you stock up on the abundant veggie, sweetpotatoes also boast a long shelf-life — up to 4 weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area away from heat sources — meaning you can buy in bulk without worrying about waste.

Individual Sweetpotato Breakfast Pizzas

Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission

Servings: 4

4 medium North Carolina sweetpotatoes (about 2 pounds), divided

1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon, olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

all-purpose flour, for rolling out dough

1-pound whole-wheat pizza dough at room temperature, divided into four equal portions (4 ounces each)

1 cup freshly shredded Gouda cheese

4 large eggs

1/4 cup diced chives

Preheat oven to 400 F. Place 1-pound sweetpotatoes directly on rack and bake until soft, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool 5-10 minutes. Peel and puree flesh until smooth; reserve 1 cup.

Increase oven heat to 450 F. Peel remaining sweetpotatoes and dice into 1/2-inch pieces. Toss 2 cups diced sweetpotatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne and salt and pepper, to taste; place in even layer on baking sheet. Roast until softened but not crisp, 15-20 minutes, stirring halfway. Remove from oven.

Lightly flour clean, flat work surface. Roll each ball of dough out to about 1/4-inch thickness (about 7 inches diameter).

With remaining oil, lightly coat rimless baking sheet. Transfer rolled out dough to baking sheet.

Spread pureed sweetpotato over surface of each dough round, about 1/4 cup each, leaving about 1/2-inch border. Top each with 1/4 cup shredded Gouda. Add 1/2 cup roasted sweetpotato cubes, leaving open space in center of pizzas.

Carefully crack one egg into center of each pizza; bake 15 minutes until crusts are golden brown on bottom, cheese is melted, and egg whites are fully set. Carefully remove pizzas from oven.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Top each pizza with 1 tablespoon diced chives.

