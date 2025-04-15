Image

11:42 AM / Tuesday April 15, 2025

15 Apr 2025

Celebrate Spring’s arrival with a skillet fish fry

April 15, 2025 Category: Food And Beverage

Family Features

Nothing says spring like a fish fry with the catch of the day. This Pan-Fried Catfish recipe is perfect for enjoying flaky fillets without the mess.

Pan-Fried Catfish
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
1/3 cup flour
2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning (or seasoning of choice, such as lemon pepper)
1 stick butter
1/4 cup avocado oil (or oil of choice)
1-2 pounds thawed catfish fillets (1/2 pound each)
cooked rice, for serving
In pie dish, mix flour and seasoning.

In skillet over medium heat, melt butter and add oil. Coat fish fillets in flour mixture on both sides. Place fish in skillet and fry 5 minutes then flip and fry 5 minutes.

Place fish on paper towel to drain excess oil then serve with rice.

Tip: If skillet is large enough, fry two fillets at once. If frying more than four fillets, discard butter and avocado oil then start fresh before frying more.

Source: Culinary.net

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff