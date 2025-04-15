Celebrate Spring’s arrival with a skillet fish fry

Family Features

Pan-Fried Catfish

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Servings: 4-6

1/3 cup flour

2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning (or seasoning of choice, such as lemon pepper)

1 stick butter

1/4 cup avocado oil (or oil of choice)

1-2 pounds thawed catfish fillets (1/2 pound each)

cooked rice, for serving

In pie dish, mix flour and seasoning.

In skillet over medium heat, melt butter and add oil. Coat fish fillets in flour mixture on both sides. Place fish in skillet and fry 5 minutes then flip and fry 5 minutes.

Place fish on paper towel to drain excess oil then serve with rice.

Tip: If skillet is large enough, fry two fillets at once. If frying more than four fillets, discard butter and avocado oil then start fresh before frying more.

