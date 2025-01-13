Image

8:32 AM / Tuesday January 14, 2025

13 Jan 2025

Coffee and sweetness whipped to perfection

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 13, 2025 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

Culinary.net

Do you know that moment when something sweet hits your taste buds and a smile instantly spreads across your face? It’s almost magic to some. To others it’s just simply bliss. This holiday season, try something that’s simple yet sophisticated for an easy way to ensure smiles all around.

Try an Easy Tiramisu Dip because whether you’re relaxing at home, having a small get-together with friends or joining your annual family gathering virtually, this dip is sure to spread culinary cheer.

The recipe starts with “easy,” and it holds true to its name. With a short list of ingredients and only a handful of instructions, this is something you can whip up (literally) in just a few moments. Also, using minimal tools in the kitchen is always a plus for at-home chefs. The only appliance needed to make this recipe is a mixer.

The outcome is fluffy, rich and sweet with a hint of espresso. It’s not overpowering, however, so little ones or non-coffee lovers can still enjoy this delicious dip.

This is also a unique dessert because it can be served cool or chilled. If you are planning to take a sweet treat to a party this holiday season, this is nearly perfect. No oven time needed and simple to serve to kids and adults alike.

Serve with ladyfingers or fruit to bring that sweetness to a whole new level, and it’s topped with a final sprinkle of cocoa powder to give it that extra appeal. You do eat with your eyes first after all.

Give this one a try and see the faces of your loved ones light up with joy this season. This creamy, tasty dip is sure to impress.

For more easy dessert recipes, visit Culinary.net.

Easy Tiramisu Dip
Servings: 4
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon espresso powder
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 ounces Mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons cocoa powder
wafers or fruit, for dipping

In medium bowl, whisk heavy whipping cream and espresso powder until blended.

In large bowl, use hand mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth. Add Mascarpone cheese and beat until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating after each addition. Add vanilla extract; beat mixture. Add espresso mixture; beat until soft peaks form.

Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Spoon mixture into serving bowl. Sprinkle with cocoa powder. Serve with wafers or fruit.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailThe art of espresso: Tips for home brewing the perfect shot Happy Mother’s Day!  A full, fresh menu fit for a brunch feast Celebrate spring with brunch favorites
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

How to get free vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV

December 30, 2024

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Respiratory viruses are common in the fall and winter months. Flu, COVID-19...

Suburban News

Montgomery County adopts 2025 Budget and Capital Improvement Plan

December 30, 2024

Share Tweet Email NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve the...

Commentary

Hanging In The Hall…The calm before the Chaos

January 7, 2025

Share Tweet Email Or, why Republicans didn’t storm the Capital, because they believe this election was conducted...

Travel

Six reasons to visit Puerto Rico this holiday season

December 7, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Did you know Puerto Rico celebrates one of the longest holiday seasons in...

Color Of Money

Richard Parsons, prominent executive who led Time Warner and Citigroup, dies at 76

January 4, 2025

Share Tweet Email Time Warner CEO, Richard D. Parsons, participates in the White House Conference on the...

SUNrise

cj speaks… A new day

January 10, 2025

Share Tweet Email By cj It is a new day. God has opened a window in your...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff