Color your kitchen: Butter makes everything better

February 23, 2025

BPT

The psychology of color reveals what most people already know: Color can evoke strong emotions. Members of the design team at Whirlpool Corporation are well versed in how color impacts mood, which is one of the reasons they spent years researching color trends to identify the best possible choice for the KitchenAid® 2025 Color of the Year: Butter.

“The Color of the Year program is specifically led by the Whirlpool Color, Finish, and Material team. We spend years analyzing interior design, social, cultural and aesthetic trends to help determine the new Color of the Year — a decision that is often many years in the process,” said Brittni Pertijs, design manager, color, material and finish at Whirlpool Corporation. “Color of the Year focuses on a specific colorway to express the emotions people want to feel that year.”

This year’s choice for Color of the Year: Butter

It’s not just for baking anymore. This modern yellow with a creamy, satin finish imparts a uniquely comforting vibe, with a nostalgic aura all its own.

“As a result of our trend tracking, our team saw yellow continually pop up,” Pertijs said. “Knowing we wanted to tap into comfort and nostalgia, this soft, energizing butter yellow felt like the perfect marriage of all those elements.”

According to a 2024 online Ipsos Survey*, nearly 3 in 4 consumers (72%) agree that a buttery yellow color radiates warmth and comfort, and 67% associate the color with a sense of richness and creaminess — making it a top choice for creating a welcoming atmosphere in the kitchen.

More than half (52%) connect the hue with comforting homemade meals, and the same percentage agree that a buttery yellow color transports them back to nostalgic childhood memories. A majority of consumers (64%) also connect this color to the simple pleasures in life.

“The color yellow has the ability to transport you back in time, evoking some of your warmest memories,” Pertijs added. “The color might remind people of kitchens from the 1950s or 1960s that were decorated with a similar soft yellow color. While it echoes past kitchens, Butter feels fresh and modern, leaning into present-day design trends. It’s a classic neutral that will last over the years.”

Design tips: How to make the most of this year’s color

To maximize the warm, comfy vibes of this year’s Color of the Year, you can choose to upgrade to the new KitchenAid® Stand Mixer in Butter. The Butter Stand Mixer works well as a design feature in any style of home, from eclectic and traditional styles to clean and contemporary spaces. It’s also created to fit in perfectly with the latest kitchen designs and finishes.

While some may recall the Majestic Yellow color, “that was developed in 1995, which was reflective of interior trends such as red cherry woods and glossy countertop finishes. The new Butter model represents today’s design trends, in which woods are more natural and countertops are matte and satin,” Pertijs explained.

For anyone looking to accessorize or update their kitchen this year, the Butter Stand Mixer complements various shades of blue well, including periwinkle blue. If you’re looking to mix and match it with other appliances, Butter looks great with the KitchenAid Blue Velvet colorway, or more muted tones like sage green.

Pertijs also recommends pairing the Butter Stand Mixer with the KitchenAid® Bread Bowl attachment: “They go together like bread and butter (pun intended).”

Make your kitchen more cozy, comforting and welcoming this year with the rich color of Butter. You can learn more about this year’s KitchenAid® Stand Mixer Color of the Year at: KitchenAid.com.

*Source: An online Ipsos survey in the US, UK, MX, DE, CA, AUS (n=1,000 per country), general population, 18 years of age and older. Data is nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between September 27-October 1, 2024.

