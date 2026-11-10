Cozy up with comforting soups and stews

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As temperatures drop, few meals warm you from the inside out quite like a hearty bowl of soup or stew. These comforting favorites deliver delicious flavor to the family table, and better yet, they don’t require much time in the kitchen, making them particularly practical for busy weekdays.

With a few convenient staples on hand, like Minute Instant White Rice, you can prepare satisfying meals in a cinch. This rice is known for its light, fluffy texture; short, easy prep; and quick cook time.

It’s made with one simple ingredient – USA-grown rice – then precooked and dried with nothing added but convenience, making it a practical addition to this classic Beef Stew and Rice recipe. Bursting with tender beef and hearty vegetables, this filling stew offers a classic option that’s both quick and comforting, ideal for saving time after school and a day in the office as the pressure cooker does the work for you.

For another cozy meal that’s pressure-cooked to perfection, Hearty Rice Minestrone Soup brings together beans, tomatoes and spices in a rustic Italian-inspired dish. It’s pure comfort and warmth in a bowl, requiring just 30 minutes total for an approachable dinner when you’re in a pinch.

An aromatic touch is added from Minute Instant Jasmine Rice, known for its distinctive scent, perfect texture and delicious taste. Sweet and buttery, it’s fast, fragrant and flavorful to help you on your mission to make quick meals so you can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying with loved ones.

Find more comforting meal ideas by visiting MinuteRice.com.

Beef Stew with Rice

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 medium potatoes, diced

2 carrots, sliced

4 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup Minute Instant White Rice

fresh parsley, for garnish

In bottom of pressure cooker, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown beef cubes on all sides. Remove and set aside.

In same pot, add onion and garlic. Saute about 2 minutes.

Return beef to pot. Add potatoes, carrots and beef broth. Season with salt and pepper.

Close lid and set valve to sealing. Select pressure cook or manual and set timer for 35 minutes. Once cooking time is up, let pressure release naturally about 10 minutes then carefully switch valve to venting to release remaining pressure.

Prepare rice according to package directions.

Open lid, stir cooked rice into stew and adjust seasoning, if necessary. Garnish with parsley.

Hearty Rice Minestrone Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 carrot, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

5 cups chicken broth

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 can (19 ounces) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups chopped kale

1 cup Minute Jasmine Rice

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup thinly sliced basil

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

Set pressure cooker to saute setting over high heat. Heat oil. Add carrot, celery, onion, garlic, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper; cook 3-5 minutes, or until starting to soften. Stir in broth and tomatoes.

Lock lid and move pressure valve to sealing. Select pressure cook on high 10 minutes. Once cooking is complete, manually release pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions. Carefully remove lid.

Set pressure cooker to saute setting over high heat; bring to boil. Stir in beans and kale; cook 2 minutes, or until softened.

Stir in rice. Set pressure cooker to warm setting. Cover and let stand 5 minutes.

Stir in Parmesan, basil and red chili flakes.

Substitutions: Use Romano beans for cannellini beans. Make vegetarian by substituting vegetable broth for chicken broth.