Create showstopping holiday meals with recipes featuring premium pork

If you’re wondering what to serve for a delightful holiday meal, look no further than pork — a perfect match for festive menus as it’s easy to prepare, versatile, budget-friendly and pairs well with seasonal ingredients.

With flavorful, mouthwatering recipes like Apple Cider Balsamic Glazed Pork Loin and Stuffing-Filled Pork Chops, Coleman All Natural Meats offers trusted premium pork sourced from American farmers who humanely raise livestock with no antibiotics ever and no added hormones. All its pork is made of Heritage Breed Duroc, which is known for its tenderness, superior marbling, juiciness and flavor.

These elevated, seasonal pork recipes offer a delicious and unexpected twist your friends and family will love at your next holiday gathering.

Apple Cider Balsamic Glazed Pork Loin

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 45-60 minutes

Servings: 6

1 Coleman Pork Loin (4 pounds)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Glaze:

1 cup apple cider vinegar glaze

6 tablespoons whole grain mustard

4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon minced rosemary

1 teaspoon minced sage

1 teaspoon minced thyme

2 teaspoons minced garlic

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-6 sliced apples

Preheat oven to 350 F and line sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

Remove pork from packaging and pat dry with paper towel. Season all sides with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make glaze: In bowl, whisk apple cider vinegar glaze, mustard, balsamic vinegar, rosemary, sage, thyme and garlic. Add salt and pepper, to taste. In steady stream, slowly add olive oil to emulsify while whisking.

In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear pork loin 2-3 minutes on each side.

Move pork to lined baking sheet and brush on about half the glaze. Roast 30 minutes.

Remove pork from oven and spread sliced apples around pork loin. Brush remaining glaze over pork and apples. Bake 20-30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 150 F.

Let pork loin rest at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Stuffing-Filled Pork Chops

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 30-45 minutes

Servings: 6

Stuffing:

1 small box biscuit mix

1 stick butter

2-3 stalks finely diced celery

1 finely diced onion

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1-2 cups chicken broth

1 bag cornbread stuffing mix

2 eggs, beaten

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

6 Coleman Natural bone-in or boneless pork chops

oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced sage

1 teaspoon minced thyme

1 teaspoon minced rosemary

To make stuffing: Bake biscuits according to package directions 1 day ahead. Dry biscuits will absorb more broth.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In skillet, melt butter then add celery and onions. Saute until onions are translucent then add poultry seasoning and half the broth. Set aside to cool.

In bowl, combine stuffing mix, crumbled biscuits and eggs.

Add onion mix to bowl and mix well. Add leftover broth if mixture is too dry. Set aside.

Slit each chop on rounded side, cutting almost through to bone, to create deep pockets for stuffing.

Season chops with garlic, sage, thyme and rosemary. Fill each chop with stuffing mixture. Use toothpicks to keep chops closed.

Preheat skillet with oil over medium-high heat and sear each chop 2-3 minutes on each side.

Once chops are seared, add remaining stuffing to pan, cover with foil and bake 30-45 minutes until chops reach 140 F in center. Remove foil for last 10 minutes to brown top of stuffing, if desired.

