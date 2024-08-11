Image

Crispy grilled chicken with a kick

Those first school bells may be ringing, but they don’t have to signal the end of grilling season. This Blackened Spatchcock Chicken keeps the meat moist, tender and tasty with crispy skin and a spicy seasoning to keep your summer spirit alive. Visit: Culinary.net to find more recipes that keep your grill lit all year long.

Blackened Spatchcock Chicken
1 whole chicken
1 cup melted butter or ghee
2 tablespoons heat-and-sweet seasoning
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste

Heat grill to 375-400 F.

Use kitchen shears or knife to remove backbone from chicken to lay flat. Remove rib cage, if desired, or push flat with hands.

Mix butter, heat-and-sweet seasoning and garlic powder. Using meat injector, inject mixture into chicken. Rub remaining buttered seasoning over chicken and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place spatchcock chicken breast-side up over indirect heat and cook 35-40 minutes.

When internal temperature reaches 145 F, flip chicken breast-side down over direct heat 5 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 F.Let rest 10 minutes before serving.
Source: Culinary.net

