Dish up a fall seafood delight

Five ways to prepare fresh lobster at home

Family Features

If you’re seeking a new way to bring your family together at mealtimes during a busy fall, look no further than sweet, succulent Maine Lobster.

As a versatile solution at the center of delicious dinners, satisfying snacks and beyond, it’s a perfect way to serve up new fall favorites.

The fall harvest brings peak season for Maine Lobster, offering bountiful opportunities to enjoy its sweetness in an abundance of recipes like these dishes from Marisel Salazar, an accomplished Latinx food writer with a unique global perspective. Her debut cookbook, “Latin-ish,” celebrates more than 100 modern recipes influenced by American Latino cuisines.

Lobster is easier to cook than some may believe, making it accessible for cooks of all backgrounds and experience levels. Salazar and the experts at the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative recommend these five methods:

Grilled : Lobster soaks up the charred flavors from the grill, delivering a smoky flavor that complements the sweet, succulent meat.

: Lobster soaks up the charred flavors from the grill, delivering a smoky flavor that complements the sweet, succulent meat. Air-Fried: Results in a crisp exterior and tender, juicy meat, enhancing lobster’s natural flavors.

Results in a crisp exterior and tender, juicy meat, enhancing lobster’s natural flavors. Boiled : A quick, easy, popular method perfect for entertaining, boiling brings out the rich, sweet flavor in these recipes for Puerto Nuevo-Style Lobster and Lobster Ceviche.

: A quick, easy, popular method perfect for entertaining, boiling brings out the rich, sweet flavor in these recipes for Puerto Nuevo-Style Lobster and Lobster Ceviche. Steamed : Preserves lobster’s natural taste and tenderness as a gentle cooking method, making it harder to overcook.

: Preserves lobster’s natural taste and tenderness as a gentle cooking method, making it harder to overcook. Baked: Allows for flavorful additions like garlic butter or a breadcrumb topping. Creates a delicious, savory crust for a gourmet twist.

With its first documented catch dating back to the 1600s, the Maine Lobster fishery is one of the oldest continually operated industries in North America. The fishery employs more than 5,000 independent lobstermen, harvests 90 million pounds of lobster and, in 2023, landed 80% of the lobster caught nationwide. Find more ways to enjoy fresh lobster this fall at LobsterFromMaine.com.

Puerto Nuevo-Style Lobster

Recipe courtesy of Marisel Salazar, on behalf of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

Seafood seasoning, to taste

1 bottle Mexican beer

2 Maine Lobsters (about 3 pounds)

black pepper, to taste

2/3 cup lard, vegetable shortening or olive oil

1/4 cup unsalted butter

flour or corn tortillas

2 cups red rice

1 cup refried black or pinto beans

1 cup pico de gallo

1 cup salsa verde

6 lemon wedges

Bring large pot of water to boil. Season with seafood seasoning, to taste, and a few splashes of Mexican beer. Boil lobsters 3 minutes.

Remove and split lobsters in half down middle. Thoroughly rinse shell and lobster meat, discarding green intestines and black vein running down center of tail.

Lightly season lobster halves with seafood seasoning and black pepper, to taste.

In deep-frying pan, heat lard. Fry each lobster half 5 minutes on each side. Set aside to drain on paper towel-lined plate.

To serve, scoop lobster meat onto tortilla with rice, beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde and squeeze of lemon.

Lobster Ceviche

Recipe courtesy of Marisel Salazar, on behalf of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

1 Maine Lobster (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 small red or white onion, minced or sliced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeno, seeded and minced

1-2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil

flaky sea salt, to taste

saltines, tortilla chips or plantain chips, for serving

Bring large pot of salted water to boil. In large bowl, prepare ice bath with 2 quarts water and lots of ice.

If using whole lobster, split lobster in half and use dish towel to twist off claws and tail. Discard body.

Boil tail and claws 1 1/2 minutes. Remove tail from water and place in ice bath. Allow claws to boil 1 1/2 minutes longer. Remove and place in ice bath.

On chopping board, shell lobster tail and claws. Discard shells. Roughly chop into pieces.

In medium bowl, toss lobster and lime juice. Refrigerate 1 hour.

When ready to serve, add onion, cilantro and jalapeno to bowl with lobster; toss to combine. Arrange on plate or in serving glass. Drizzle with oil and top with flaky sea salt, to taste. Serve with saltines, tortilla chips or plantain chips.

Source: Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative