Double the flavor with this summer favorite

Take an all-American creation up a notch this summer by doubling the burger fun with this fan-favorite version.

These All-American Double Bacon and Cheddar Smash Burgers, created by Wonder in partnership with The McLemore Boys, give you an opportunity to fire up the grill, gather the family and savor the flavor of a summer favorite. Pro tip: For an even bigger punch, chop half the bacon before cooking it and add to the patty mixture.

All-American double bacon and cheddar smash burgers

Recipe courtesy of The McLemore Boys on behalf of Wonder

Servings: 4

4 Wonder Classic Hamburger Buns

2 pounds angus beef

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon McLemore Boys Sweet Rub

1/4 cup sweet barbecue sauce

8 slices cheddar cheese

1 pound bacon, halved lengthwise

mayonnaise

1 large tomato, sliced

1 head lettuce

kosher salt

black pepper

Heat griddle to high heat.

Toast buns on griddle until golden brown. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine ground beef, eggs and sweet rub; mix evenly. Form meat mixture into eight 4-ounce balls.

Place balls on griddle and smash with spatula. Cook 5 minutes, flip and brush with barbecue sauce. Cook 5 minutes, or until burgers reach medium doneness. Place cheese slices on burgers for last 2 minutes to melt.

Assemble bacon in 3-by-3 weave. Cook alongside burgers to desired crispiness.

To build burgers, spread buns with mayo, add first burger then mini bacon weave, second burger, tomato, lettuce and sprinkle of salt and black pepper. Crown it with top bun and gently press.

