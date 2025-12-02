Easy, elegant charcuterie boards for effortless holiday hosting

Family Features

When holiday occasions call for you to don your hosting cap, skip complicated appetizers and hors d’oeuvres to instead serve sustainable charcuterie with sommelier-approved wine pairings. After all, simplicity can still equal premium flavor with the right meats, cheeses and libations.

It doesn’t take a hosting expert or pairing professional to create a spread that’s as memorable as it is delicious. Charcuterie boards made with just a few ingredients can start the festivities on a high note by wowing loved ones with your pairing prowess.

Amaze your guests (and even yourself) by starting with heritage breed pork in small-batch artisanal production from Niman Ranch, whose independent family farmers and ranchers raise all animals with no antibiotics or added hormones ever. Their commitment to humane practices and sustainability leads to the exceptional flavor and tenderness your crowd craves and can taste in every bite.

Match the selection of meats — like prosciutto, genoa salami or capocollo in these recipes — with complementary cheeses and accents such as crostini, olives or even thyme-infused honey for an extra special touch. Finally, find the perfect bottle of wine for each board to round out a palate-pleasing spread that suits each guest’s preferred pairing profile.

With flavor, sustainability and a personal touch, charcuterie can bring holiday occasions to life for you and your loved ones. Visit: NimanRanch.com to find more seasonal inspiration and charcuterie solutions.

Prosciutto, Sottocenere and Aligote

Niman Ranch Prosciutto

Firm cheese, such as Sottocenere

Toasted crostini

Aligote wine

On a cheese board or platter, arrange buttery, silky prosciutto with Sottocenere, a firm cheese speckled with black truffle, or any firm cheese striped with dill or paprika or washed in ale. To round out these savory flavors, pair with Aligote, a white burgundy from France that’s citrusy but refined with hints of green apple and honeydew.

Genoa Salame, Vintage Grand Ewe and Syrah

Niman Ranch Genoa Salame

Aged, firm sheep’s cheese, such as Vintage Grad Ewe

Olives

Syrah wine

On a cheese board or platter, arrange genoa salami, featuring the rich flavors pulled from the spices and wine used in its making. Pair with an aged, firm sheep’s cheese such as Vintage Grand Ewe, with notes of toasted almond, maple syrup and cultured butter. The sweetness of the cheese gives way to the genoa salami to be the star. Finish the board with skewered olives and serve with an unfussy red wine low in tannins like Syrah.

Capocollo, Aged Cheddar, Thyme Honey and Txakoli

Niman Ranch Capocollo

Aged sharp cheddar cheese

Thyme-infused honey

Txakoli wine

Start your cheese board or platter with savory capocollo laced with pockets of cured fat that balance out the meat. Its mild smokiness works well with an aged sharp cheddar for a salty, intriguing but complementary match. Serve with a side of thyme-infused honey for herbaceous sweetness. Pair with Txakoli, a dry Spanish wine that’s easy to drink with hints of salt and pinesap.

Source: Niman Ranch