Five effective ways to maximize your workout routines

Whether you’re new to the workout world or a lifelong athlete, you need the right fuel to power your workouts. Proper nutrition before and after exercise is critical to performing well, recovering quickly and making strides in your physical fitness journey.

This National Nutrition Month, Sports Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner wants to help you take your workouts to the next level. Check out her five expert fitness and nutrition strategies that can take your exercise from good to great.

Have a pre-workout snack

Don’t work out on an empty stomach! Blatner recommends starting strong with a pre-workout snack 30-60 minutes before a workout. Choose a light snack — like a piece of fruit with nuts, string cheese or a hard-boiled egg — to fuel your effort without weighing you down. Hydration is key

Did you know your body loses water overnight? To combat dehydration, kick off your morning with a glass of water. Having a glass of water right after you wake up can help you start the day feeling more energized.

Pro Tip: Add a squeeze of lemon for a bit of flavor and Vitamin C. Pilates is a must-try

Pilates is a popular form of exercise and for good reason. Because it’s a low-impact workout, it’s great for those who may have limitations when it comes to cardio and weights. But don’t be fooled — Pilates can have a high impact on your fitness. If you want to strengthen your core, improve flexibility and support total-body endurance, sign up for a Pilates class like Club Pilates and see how you like it. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods

Post-workout soreness is very common, but you can combat it. Blatner says you should incorporate anti-inflammatory foods to help your body recover, reduce soreness and keep you feeling strong.

Add options like eggs for high-quality protein and nutrients, berries and leafy greens for antioxidants, fish for healthy fats, and green or turmeric tea for their natural inflammation-fighting benefits.

Don’t forget about post-workout recovery

Eating after a workout is just as important as fueling up beforehand. When you get home from the gym, try this single-serve Social Media Famous Tortilla Quiche as a quick, balanced and filling meal. Each quiche has about 20 grams of carbs to replenish energy and almost 30 grams of protein to support muscle repair.

The quiche is made with high-quality ingredients, including Eggland’s Best eggs, which contain more than double the Omega-3’s compared to ordinary eggs, to help reduce muscle soreness and aid in recovery after strenuous exercise. Eggland’s Best eggs also have more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, providing a natural energy boost and keeping you energized throughout the day.

Social Media Famous Tortilla Quiche

Prep time: 5 minutes; Cook time: 12 minutes; Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

2 Eggland’s Best Eggs, large

1/4 cup cottage cheese

1 whole-grain tortilla (a little bigger than the cake pan you’ll use)

1/2 cup chopped baby spinach (or your favorite veggie)

2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat air-fryer to 325°F. Whisk together Eggland’s Best eggs and cottage cheese. Place tortilla in a round cake pan, so it makes a little bowl shape. Pour in egg mixture and top with spinach and cheddar cheese. Cook for 12 minutes, until the egg is set and cheese is melted.

Pro Tips:

If you have a smaller air-fryer, use a six-inch cake pan instead of a traditional nine-inch pan. No air-fryer, no problem! Bake quiche in oven at 350°F for 20-25 minutes. Eat immediately or store covered in the fridge for up to three days. Warm in microwave or air-fryer.

To find more recipes to fuel your fitness, visit EgglandsBest.com.

