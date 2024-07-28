Five tips to serve up the best summer yet

BPT

Summer is the perfect season for outdoor fun and a great time for families to focus on health and wellness. There are so many ways to enjoy activities that get you and your family moving and grooving in the summer sun, as well as delicious and nutritious foods to fuel those outdoor adventures.

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner recommends five tips that will allow you to enjoy the sunshine while keeping your mind and body energized.

Try different types of movement

Healthy movement doesn’t have to always look the same, and it doesn’t have to be boring. You can have a blast while maintaining your wellness, such as playing pickleball, swimming laps to cool off, going paddle boarding or enjoying a lively game of beach volleyball with friends. A trending sport like pickleball is especially fun this time of year, because it’s easy to pick up and can be played by anyone no matter the age or skill level. It’s a fantastic way to get moving, meet new friends and have a ton of fun!

Hydrate with coconut water

Water alone is great for hydration, but it isn’t always enough on those super hot days. Try drinking coconut water with a pinch of sea salt to replace the electrolytes you lose by working up a sweat in the heat. It’s low in calories and doesn’t have the added sugar or artificial coloring you may find in sports drinks. Plus, the naturally sweet taste is a great thirst quencher on a warm day.

Energize with foods rich in Vitamin B12 early in the day

B12 helps support energy production and keeps you going throughout an active summer day. If you’re looking for foods to add to your diet that are rich in Vitamin B12, try incorporating more dairy products like yogurt and milk, eggs and fish. B12 is naturally found in animal-based foods, but you can also get it in fortified foods such as some plant milks and cereal.

Snack on magnesium-rich foods in the evening

Magnesium is great for people with active lifestyles because it supports muscle health, but it also can help you sleep. The Sleep Foundation reports that magnesium helps with duration and quality of sleep, which is important for recovery, especially for those who are more active during the day. When you’re winding down for the night, try snacking on a magnesium trail mix of almonds, pumpkin seeds and dark chocolate.

Recover and refuel

After an active day, whether you’re playing pickleball or swimming laps in the pool, enjoy a recovery meal with quality carbs, proteins and healthy fats. Egg-centric meals are a great choice, and it’s important to know that not all eggs are created equal. Eggland’s Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, making them a great nutritious option to incorporate into your meals, before or after hitting the pickleball court.

Try this delicious Scrambled Oats recipe, made with Eggland’s Best eggs, that will get the job done after a day of summer fun! Bonus: It’s quick, easy and packed with essential vitamins and nutrients needed for energy. To learn more, or for more great recipes, visit: Eggland’s Best.

Scrambled Oats

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Yield/Total Servings: 2

Ingredients:

2 Eggland’s Best eggs, large

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 ripe banana

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1.5 cups 2% plain Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh berries

Instructions:

In a bowl, mash banana, whisk in Eggland’s Best eggs, and stir in oats and cinnamon. In a skillet over medium heat, brush on olive oil. Add mixture to skillet, spread out like a pancake, and cook undisturbed for about 5 minutes, until golden. Break up the oat mixture and “scramble” it like you would eggs, until all the pieces are golden. Serve on Greek yogurt and top with berries.

Additional Notes:

Eat immediately or refrigerate leftovers in a covered container for up to 4 days.

Allergy Info: vegetarian, no added sugar, whole grain (gluten free if made with gluten free oats)