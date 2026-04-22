Flavor meets function: How busy families can balance time, taste and nutrition

Feature Impact

In those precious few minutes between waking up and heading out the door or arriving home from school pickup, the pantry is a common destination. Seeking a grab-and-go lunch, sending your student off with a bite of protein or searching for an afternoon snack can leave you scanning the shelves for a go-to solution.

With snackers increasingly mindful about what they put in their bodies, you’re not alone if you’re looking for a snacking shakeup – in fact, in a recent survey conducted by Bumble Bee Seafoods and FleishmanHillard’s TRUE Global Intelligence, 50% of Americans agreed it’s hard to find snacks that meet all their needs. According to the survey, people are looking for foods that offer:

“Bang for their buck” (78%)

Affordability (61%)

Protein packed (51%)

Meet specific dietary goals (48%)

Easy to eat on the go (35%)

Among all factors, however, 70% said great taste is most important, proving flavor remains the single biggest driver of snacking decisions.

In response to demand for powerhouse snacks that do it all while tasting amazing, Bumble Bee Snackers easy-open, single-serve cans are shaking up snack time with a variety of bold flavors that are perfect for any time, place, budget or craving.

The various unique flavors can be eaten right from the can and are perfect for snacking occasions, from zesty Lemon Pepper to bold and savory Hickory Smoke, tastebud-tingling Sweet Heat, spicy Thai Chili and nostalgic Tuna Salad while traditionalists can opt for classic Chunk Light Tuna.

“Snacking has evolved,” said Dana Kowal, senior director brand marketing and corporate affairs? at Bumble Bee Seafoods. “People want it all: bold flavor, real protein and grab-and-go simplicity – and they want it at a price that makes sense.”

The 3-ounce cans are premixed and can be enjoyed straight from the can, paired with crackers or veggies, or tossed in salads, sandwiches or wraps. To turn them into quick, family-friendly dinners or make-ahead lunches, consider these adorably colorful and crave-worthy Rainbow Tuna Bowls balanced with sweet mango, creamy avocado, crisp radish and spicy tuna.

For a perfect addition to your game day spread, these Bang Bang Tuna Sliders are spicy, creamy, crunchy and easier to make than they look with just a few ingredients and fun flavor. Tuna is topped with a layer of coleslaw and spicy mayo to solve those afternoon hunger pangs whether you’re in the office or enjoying the comforts of home.

When dinnertime calls for a busy-season meal that’s light yet filling, Garden Farro Tuna Salad is a must-save recipe to add to your rotation. It’s bright, herbaceous and offers easy experimentation – simply swap similar ingredients based on what’s fresh and in-season or make it all your own with your family’s favorite produce.

To find more snacking solutions that are packed with flavor while saving time and money, visit BumbleBee.com.

Rainbow Tuna Bowls

Servings: 2

2 cups cooked sushi rice

2 radishes, sliced

1 can Bumble Bee Snackers Sweet Heat Tuna

1 mango, cubed

3 tablespoons shelled edamame

1 avocado, sliced

1/4 cup shredded red cabbage

2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion

furikake, for serving

Sriracha, for serving

In two shallow bowls, layer rice on bottom then evenly divide radish, tuna, mango, edamame, avocado, cabbage and scallion. Sprinkle with furikake and Sriracha.

Bang Bang Tuna Sliders

Servings: 2

8 ounces tri-color shredded cabbage (coleslaw mix)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (1 lime)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup mayo

2 tablespoons sweet Thai chili sauce

1 can Bumble Bee Snackers Thai Chili Tuna, included whole chili minced and reserved

4 slider buns

In small bowl, mix cabbage, lime juice, oil and salt.

In another small bowl, mix mayo, chili sauce and minced chili from tuna can.

On bottom of each bun, evenly divide layer of coleslaw followed by tuna. Drizzle sauce over top, to taste. Cap with top bun and serve.

Garden Farro Tuna Salad

Servings: 4

2 quarts salted water

1 cup pearled farro

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, basil or mint

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 can Bumble Bee Snackers Tuna Salad

6 small radishes or 1 cucumber, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup roasted hazelnuts

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

crumbled feta or goat cheese, for serving (optional)

In medium pot over high heat, bring water to boil. Add farro, reduce heat and simmer uncovered until tender, 20-30 minutes. Drain; do not rinse.

In large bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, herbs, honey and salt. Stir in cooked farro to evenly coat; set aside or refrigerate to cool.

Once farro is chilled or at room temperature, fold in tuna, radish or cucumber and tomato. Sprinkle with nuts and black pepper, to taste. Serve with cheese, if desired.

Source: Bumble Bee Tuna