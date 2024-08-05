Image

4:47 PM / Monday August 5, 2024

Give summer grilling a seafood spin

FAMILY FEATURES

Shake up your next family barbecue with fresh, flaky seafood. This Grilled Glazed Salmon may result in a new favorite when served over rice or alongside fresh veggies or a small salad. Find more summer grilling ideas at: Culinary.net.

Grilled Glazed Salmon
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Servings: 4-6

Dry Brine:
1/2 cup salt
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons lemon thyme or lemon zest
3 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon pepper
1 salmon filet (2-3 pounds)

Glaze:
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup mustard
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon garlic
2 tablespoons ginger
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste

To make dry brine: In bowl, mix salt, sugar, brown sugar, lemon thyme, garlic powder and pepper. Place salmon on cookie sheet and cover with brine. Refrigerate 10-12 hours, or overnight.

After brining, rinse salmon completely. Dry with paper towel and let rest at least 1 hour.

Heat grill to medium heat.

To make glaze: In bowl, mix brown sugar, ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and ginger. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Brush over salmon.

Place cookie sheet with glazed salmon on grill and cook 15-20 minutes until internal temperature reaches 130 F. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Source: Culinary.net

