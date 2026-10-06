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12:45 AM / Tuesday October 6, 2026

5 Oct 2026

Golden Lugaw Soup–a warm, comforting hug for October

October 5, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

This recipe resonates with October’s awareness initiatives by blending anti-inflammatory turmeric, ginger, and clean plant proteins to support cellular recovery for Breast Cancer Awareness. It delivers the grounding warmth of a traditional porridge, offering immediate comfort and emotional sanctuary for Domestic Violence Awareness. It honors the intersection of healing, nutrition, and honoring the “Latino-Filipino” cultural traditions in a deeply nurturing bowl.
–Patricia Marshall Harris

Golden Lugaw Soup
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil (divided)
1 block (14 oz) extra-firm tofu, pressed and cubed
1 pinch salt
1 small yellow onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, sliced
1 cup jasmine or brown rice, washed and drained
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon achiote (annatto) powder
4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
1 tablespoon soy sauce or coconut aminos
1 can (14 oz) light coconut milk
2 cups baby bok choy or spinach, washed
2 green onions, sliced
1 lime, cut into wedges

Instructions

Crisp the Tofu: Heat half of the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the cubed tofu and a pinch of salt. Sauté for 5–7 minutes until golden, then remove the tofu and set it aside.

Sauté the Fresh Ingredients: Add the remaining olive oil to the same pot. Stir in the diced onion, minced garlic, and sliced ginger. Sauté for 3 minutes until smelling fragrant.

Toast the Rice and Spices: Add the washed rice, turmeric, and achiote powder to the pot. Stir constantly for 2 minutes to mix everything well.

Simmer the Rice: Pour in the vegetable broth and soy sauce. Bring the liquid to a boil, then turn the heat down to low. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is soft and thick.

Add the Cream and Greens: Stir in the coconut milk and put the cooked tofu back into the pot. Place the bok choy or spinach right on top, cover the pot with the lid, and let it steam for 3–4 minutes until the greens are tender.

Serve: Ladle the hot soup into bowls. Top with the sliced green onions and serve with lime wedges on the side to squeeze on top.
Chef’s Note: Rice naturally absorbs liquid as it sits. If the soup becomes thicker than you like, simply stir in a splash of extra vegetable broth, water, or coconut milk to adjust the consistency and make it creamier.

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