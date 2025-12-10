Have a happy, hearty holiday meal

FAMILY FEATURES

The holiday season is about celebrating with friends and family over warm, memorable meals, and few things make those gatherings more special than serving dishes made at home.

To elevate your menu, consider a versatile, beginner-friendly ingredient like Wild Caught Texas Shrimp for your next occasion. For a luxurious Italian dish, try creamy Shrimp Risotto with arborio rice. Or, for a comforting bowl of goodness, serve Shrimp Wonton Soup with tender pork and chopped shrimp.

You can feel good knowing you’re serving seafood free from antibiotics and additives while supporting local shrimpers and the Texas shrimping industry. Choosing domestic over imported shrimp ensures your meal is responsibly sourced, meets strict U.S. standards and helps sustain a Texas tradition worth celebrating.

“Asking for Wild Caught Texas Shrimp brings quality to your plate that’s delivered with pride and shines a light on the people that make Texas seafood exceptional,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said.

For cooking tips and fresh seafood recipes, visit: WildCaughtTXShrimp.com.

Shrimp Risotto

Servings: 4

1-pound Wild Caught Texas Shrimp

2 cups arborio rice

1 teaspoon paprika

salt

pepper

8 cups broth

2 tablespoons butter

1 white onion

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup grated Parmesan

Italian parsley, for garnish

Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails on. Rinse, pat dry and set aside.

Heat oven to 375 F.

Season shrimp with paprika, salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil then toss to combine. Lay shrimp in single layer on baking sheet and refrigerate.

Heat medium saucepan over medium-low heat and add broth.

In separate deep, heavy-bottom pot, melt butter. Chop onion and garlic then add to pot and cook until soft and browning. Add arborio rice and stir to incorporate. Cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes.

Add wine and cook, stirring, until alcohol smell evaporates. Add warm broth one ladle at a time, stirring consistently. Do not add another ladle until liquid from previous ladle is mostly soaked up by rice.

Risotto has finished cooking when rice is chewy with consistency of thick oatmeal.

Roast shrimp until cooked through.

Remove risotto from heat and stir in grated Parmesan and chopped parsley.

Scoop into bowls and lay roasted shrimp on top.

Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

Servings: 4

Wontons:

1/2-pound ground pork

1/2-pound Wild Caught Texas Shrimp, peeled, deveined, finely chopped

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

salt

pepper

1 package square wonton wrappers

Soup:

48 ounces chicken broth

1 piece ginger (2 inches), grated

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon dry white wine

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1-2 baby bok choy

½ pound Wild Caught Texas Shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 scallions, sliced

To make wontons: In large bowl, mix ground pork, shrimp, scallions, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, cornstarch, salt and pepper.

One wonton wrapper at a time, brush edges of two sides of wrapper with water. Add 1-2 teaspoons filling to center. Fold wrapper corner to corner so two wet edges meet two dry edges, creating triangle shape.

Press sides together to seal. Take two corners of triangle and join with water to create purse-like shape. Press to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

To make soup: In saucepan over high heat, stir broth, ginger, soy sauce, wine and sesame oil. Bring mixture to simmer.

Cover pot and turn down heat, simmering 10-12 minutes.

Add bok choy leaves, shrimp and scallions. Cook until shrimp are pink and heated through.

In separate saucepan, heat water to boil.

Drop in wontons in small batches and cook until floating, 5-7 minutes.

Transfer cooked wontons to bowls along with shrimp and bok choy from soup pot. Ladle broth, as desired, into bowls.



Source: Wild Caught Texas Shrimp