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9:50 PM / Sunday April 5, 2026

31 Mar 2026

Highlight: McBride Sisters Wine Company – Robin and Andrea McBride, Founders

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March 31, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

Robin and Andrea McBride are the visionary founders of the McBride Sisters Wine Company, the largest Black-owned and largest all-women-founded wine company in the United States. Raised separately in Marlborough, New Zealand and Monterey, California, the sisters grew up on opposite sides of the Pacific believing they were only children until a life-changing letter connected them in 1999.

United by both sisterhood and a shared passion for winemaking, they built a company rooted in representation, accessibility, and innovation.

Through their “Wine for the New World” mission, the McBride Sisters champion inclusivity and sustainability, serving what they call the New Majority while expanding distribution across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Canada. In 2023, they furthered their commitment to responsible leadership by becoming Certified Carbon Neutral, reinforcing their vision for a more equitable and environmentally conscious future of wine.

Two Sisters, Two Hemispheres, One Shared Passion

With no winemaking legacy to stand on, Robin McBride & Andréa McBride John set out guided by one set of principles – to make our own wine traditions, and place women, culture, cuisine, taste and lifestyle at the center of a wine experience.

Selecting oceanic grapes from Aotearoa (pronounced “ah-oh teh-ah ROH-ah”) New Zealand and the Central Coast of California, where each Sister grew up, McBride Sisters Collection offers a delicious range of wines with maximum freshness, flavor and elegance, to enhance any food, mood and occasion.

For more information about the McBride sisters and their wine company, visit https://www.mcbridesisters.com/.

Fly Girl Spritzer
If you’re looking for light and fruity refreshment, the Fly Girl Spritzer is a fun and festive drink that’s sure to delight. Delicate floral notes and a touch of sweetness meet the sparkle of soda water, making every sip feel lively and uplifting.
Ingredients
750 mL McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Riesling
3 oz elderflower liqueur
3 oz cranberry juice
3 oz soda water
Sugared cranberries, for garnish

Directions
Combine first three ingredients in a pitcher; stir.
Fill wineglasses with ice and fill halfway.
Top with soda water.
Garnish with skewered sugared cranberries.

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