Holiday Desserts Just Got a Dairy-Forward Upgrade

Holiday desserts set the stage for seasonal delight and add a touch of joy to gatherings. From festive cookies to indulgent dips, these delicious desserts bring people together to create memories that will last a lifetime.

If you’re looking to impress guests, Santa Cookies are the ultimate treat. Made with Maple Hill Salted Butter, they’re rich, soft and full of festive spirit. For a unique twist, try Gingerbread Dip, featuring vanilla Greek yogurt made with 100% grass-fed organic milk.

Whether you’re hosting or deciding what to bring to the potluck, Maple Hill’s 100% grass-fed organic dairy makes it easy to whip up desserts that are as wholesome as they are delicious. Rich in nutrients and free from GMOs, hormones and antibiotics, each product comes from farms that prioritize regenerative practices as nature intended. With a 40% healthier ratio of omega 3:6 and 40% higher levels of CLA fatty acids compared to traditional organic dairy, you can feel good about sweet treats at the holiday table.

Santa Cookies

Yield: 14 cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) Maple Hill Salted Butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon red food coloring

mini chocolate chips

mini red chocolate-coated candies

Frosting:

1/2 cup (1 stick) Maple Hill Salted Butter, at room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In large mixing bowl, beat butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat until combined. Add flour and salt; mix until dough begins to form ball.

Remove 1 cup dough and set aside. Add red food coloring to remaining dough.

From red cookie dough, make one 1-inch ball and five 1/2-inch balls. From plain cookie dough, make one 3/4-inch ball and five 1/4-inch balls.

On prepared baking sheet, place red 1-inch ball and gently flatten until 1/2-inch thick. Attach four red 1/2-inch balls for arms and legs.

Attach plain 3/4-inch ball for head and gently flatten until 1/2-inch thick. Attach plain 1/4-inch balls for hands and feet. Shape remaining red 1/2-inch ball into triangle for hat and attach. Repeat with remaining dough, arranging cookies 2 inches apart on baking sheet. Add chocolate candies for eyes and buttons.

Bake 12-15 minutes, or until lightly golden.

To make frosting: In medium bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add vanilla and powdered sugar; mix until combined.

To decorate: Place half of frosting in piping bag with small tip to line Santa’s arms and legs. Place other half in second piping bag with small star tip to add Santa’s beard, hat and hands. Put small dot of icing between eyes and beard and place red mini chocolate-coated candy on face for nose.

Gingerbread Dip

Servings: 8-12

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons molasses

1 container (16 ounces) Maple Hill Vanilla Greek Yogurt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups whipped cream

graham crackers

fruit

In medium bowl using electric mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese and sugars about 1 minute. Add molasses and mix until combined.

Add Greek yogurt, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg; beat until combined. Fold in whipped cream and mix until fully incorporated. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving or overnight.

Serve with graham crackers and fruit.

