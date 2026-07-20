How to create your own dirty soda bar at home

BPT

Summer is officially here! That means it’s time to fire up the grill and invite friends and family over to soak in the sun, dine outdoors and sip the day away. This year, elevate your backyard bash by ditching your standard coolers and canned drinks in favor of a DIY dirty soda bar.

While dirty sodas may have started in Utah, the beverage craze has swept the nation. Folks everywhere are learning about this delicious method for dressing up their favorite classic sodas with flavored syrup creams.

But a dirty soda bar is more than just creating tasty concoctions. Setting up a station for guests to personalize their pop offers an interactive experience and an opportunity to get creative with their refreshments.

Setting up a dirty soda bar is simple. In fact, it’s easy as one, two, three.

Curate a selection of sodas

You can’t have a dirty soda without classic soda flavors. When purchasing sodas for your party, make sure you provide enough options to cater to different taste profiles. Generally speaking, you’ll want to have sweet colas, crisp citrus drinks and classic cult favorites like root beer, so that you’ll have something for everyone to create their dirty soda base.

Gather the dirty essentials

Next, you’ll need the proper ingredients that turn a regular soda into a customizable cup of fizz: creams, syrups and garnishes.

Creams

Cream is what puts the “dirty” in dirty sodas. While half-and-half is the traditional cream of choice, you can add any flavored coffee creamer, like vanilla or coconut, to your soda. Don’t forget to offer dairy-free options like oat milk, almond milk and coconut milk so everyone can get in on the fun.

Syrups

There’s no shortage of syrups that you can add to a soda. If you’re not sure what to get, stick to popular flavors like coconut, vanilla, raspberry, peach and mango.

Pro tip: Add an authentic soda-shop feel to your dirty soda bar by using pump dispensers for the flavored syrups.

Garnishes

Now it’s time to add the cherry on top, literally. Offer your guests toppings like cherries, strawberries, raspberries, oranges, limes, blueberries and blackberries. For an extra fun twist, consider laying out candies like gummy bears and herbs like mint or rosemary.

Ditch the plastic cups

To truly elevate the dirty soda bar experience, ditch the standard plastic cups. Instead, opt for clear tumblers so guests can see how the soda and cream create a beautiful marbling effect. Don’t forget to offer colorful straws and straw toppers to add an extra bit of fun.

Recipes for inspiration

There’s no wrong way to make a dirty soda, but for the uninitiated, making one for the first time may seem intimidating. Inspire your guests by printing out a menu with crowd-pleasing combinations.

The classic: diet cola + coconut syrup + fresh lime juice + half-and-half

Orange creamsicle: orange soda + vanilla syrup + cream + citrus garnish

Dirty root beer: root beer + hazelnut syrup + crea

The Shirley Temple: lemon-lime soda + grenadine syrup + vanilla creamer + maraschino cherries

Get ready to get dirty

Creating a dirty soda bar isn’t complicated. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll soon have a drink station that will have your guests coming back for seconds and thirds.